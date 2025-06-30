A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

Is healing a form of resistance? I would assert that it is.

There are so many wars going on right now, and most are both unnecessary and have the fingerprints of the west all over them.

War is all about killing, destruction, profits for the military industrial complex and power grabs by the failing western empire. Most western nations are supporting the genocide in Gaza financially, militarily and diplomatically, even as huge numbers of their populations protest.

The ‘anti-genocide is anti-semitic’ schtick doesn’t seem to be working anymore, yet it continues. That’s something we’ve achieved together. What else can we do?

Those of us paying attention are heart sick and filled with rage. As any human being should be. Now NATO members have committed 5% of their GDP to strengthening that war mongering organization, even as national leaders acknowledge that this will mean even more austerity for the rest of us.

Those who govern us are taking us in exactly the wrong direction. You’d think by now that war would be obsolete. Killing innocent people as a way to resolve international conflicts is barbaric and outmoded. This, as we live through societal and environmental breakdown, and their fallout. And when we have the tools, expertise and money to create a world where everyone has enough to eat, a roof over their head, decent health care and a good education.

It often feels hopeless. But I can’t help but wonder if we can heal our way to a better world. All acts of healing make the world a better place. It is the opposite of the hostility, destruction and killing that is currently going on.

Healing ourselves, each other, our communities and our planet are the path we walk to get to a place of peace. As we learn to take care of ourselves and each other, as we train ourselves in non-violent conflict resolution, as we build community and share resources, we all get stronger. And we learn from each other, and take action together. All of us are needed right now, and all our skills and abilities can help to get us to a better world.

As we learn to treat ourselves and each other well, we strengthen community. And we contribute: cooking, listening, gardening, creating art and music — all of it makes life better and creates peace and restoration.

As we share our skills and resources, maybe we get a green energy project going for our communities. This would give us more energy security, reduce pollution and lower our costs of living.

Maybe we start a free store where people can bring useful things they no longer need and get a free bowl of soup while they’re there. Maybe gardeners can bring produce they can’t sell and people buy the other ingredients in bulk through wholesale buying clubs.

Or perhaps we petition our governments to change direction, and instead of investing 5% of GDP into NATO, invest that instead into things like better public transit, green energy systems, public housing and lunches for kids.

We have power in numbers, and learning how to get along with each other is the glue that holds that power together. And healing tends to help us to learn how to get along.

When one part of a system is healed, the whole system is a little bit healthier and more functional. And isn’t being of service to each other the reason we’re alive? Don’t our relationships give our lives meaning?

Together, we can be like termites bringing down a system that no longer serves us, and building something much better from the rubble. There’s so much that’s no longer necessary that we can stop buying. Why not make our own personal care products, so we no longer have to buy expensive throw away packaging containing dubious chemicals? We can eat lower on the food chain, and host vegan potlucks. We can wildcraft, and start tool lending libraries. And share excess produce from our gardens.

So let’s get on with the healing, where ever we are and however we can. And let’s heal and grow our way to a peaceful world. So often, our solutions come from the ground up.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/