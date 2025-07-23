A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

* * * * * * *

This moment demands so much from all of us.

We need our brains, yes, but we also need our hearts and guts to find our way to the kind of world we want.

Right now, so many of us are spinning our wheels as we witness not just genocide, but intentional starvation in Gaza. We write, protest, boycott and speak out, yet nothing stops Israel. Instead our governments, media and corporations support Israel materially, financially and diplomatically.

This is a moral injury to us all. It hurts our hearts, and leaves us feeling powerless. And we need to feel into all the feelings this brings up. And never let ourselves forget how this moment felt. For this is what informs our moral compass.

Elon Musk said that empathy is threatening civilization. Of course he’s wrong. This quote says more about him than about anything resembling civilization. Empathy is a crucial element of anything civilized. Our institutions are supposed to be based on empathy, not profit. If our societies were empathetic, housing would be a human right (as it is under international law) and not a money making opportunity. We need medical facilities and schools that nurture and support us.

Empathy would not allow a genocide to occur and would prevent wars. Without empathy, it’s the law of the jungle, and that’s what people like Musk seem to want for the rest of us. We need to connect with each other with our hearts, and with kindness, support and understanding.

And we need guts. We need to pay attention to that gut feeling that tells us we’re being lied to. And we need to have guts — the courage to stand up for humanity. I’m so impressed with people like Francesca Albanese, who stands up for what’s right despite the opposition she faces. We need more people like her to have the guts to do what needs to be done, even when it’s hard.

And we need our brains, but our hearts and guts have to inform them. We need to be discerning, especially in this propagandized environment. We’re getting so much false information now, and we can’t fall for it. Here’s an article I wrote about some of the geopolitical commentators I trust. We need to get our facts straight and see them in the context of our values. Our brains alone can justify anything. Look what those who hold the reins of western power have justified. No hearts and guts here.

Why are they like this? Have they all been bribed or blackmailed? Or do they hold the same white supremacist values held by those who have sponsored past genocides that were less visible to us?

Were they surprised when so many of us opposed what Israel is doing? Did they think calling us anti-semitic for opposing a genocide would actually work? When we stand up and make our voices heard here in the west, in some places we can be censored, arrested, assaulted and even deported. We have to stand up for Gaza anyways.

We need our hearts, guts and brains to understand and work towards the world we want. Witnessing this genocide and western leaders’ support for it shows us that we need radical change. We need all the courage, creativity, strategic thinking and collaboration we can muster. We have to be like termites and chew out the rot that has overtaken our systems. We have to find all the cracks in what exists and push hard. And we have to support each other in our efforts.

We as humanity can’t go on this way.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/