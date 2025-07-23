Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Malcolm J McKinney's avatar
Malcolm J McKinney
44m

"We have to be like termites and chew out the rot that has overtaken our systems. We have to find all the cracks in what exists and push hard. And we have to support each other in our efforts."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diana van Eyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture