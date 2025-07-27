A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

It’s weird that many people in the west aren’t completely outraged that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, even though our politicians and media support Israel as it does so.

This makes our countries directly responsible and we, as citizens, have a moral obligation to hold our governments to account for this. We have to do all we can to make the killing stop.

Alas, the west is the most propagandized group in the world, and some still believe that it’s complicated, or is not really a genocide or something.

How do we reach out to the people not in our bubble and help them to understand the urgency of the situation in Gaza? People there are now being starved to death.

In the spirit of people like Ziad Rahbani and Augusto Boal and Amelia Peláez del Casal, maybe it’s time to make art that reflects our passion for justice. Maybe it’s time to take it to the streets with guerrilla theatre, murals and other forms of public art.

Here’s something I envision: a spontaneous performance in any area (park, street corner, rest area) where people show up as themselves and put on a performance.

A white shroud symbolizing a starved child in Gaza might be passed around. There could be a poem being read by one of the performers, perhaps others singing, humming or playing an instrument in the background. Performers could pass the shroud around saying something about the child, what happened to him/her, or expressing their families’ grief over this.

As people gather to watch, one of the performers could pass the shroud to a spectator and invite them to say something. That spectator could hand the shroud back or pass it onto another spectator. By doing this, some in the audience could become participants in this action.

If police came, they could be handed the shroud and everyone could disappear into the crowd.

Depending on the country or circumstances, people could dress up as ICE agents or other groups and say something from those people’s perspective. “I don’t want my kids to know that I’m doing this” or “I was desperate for work and this was all that was available. I’m so ashamed” or “It’s about time to get rid of illegals” or whatever occurs to the speaker as something that an ICE agent would say.

Someone could take a picture of an ICE agent holding a shroud.

If the group needed to disburse, maybe something small could be left behind as a prompt for more actions of this nature.

Street art, music and murals could all be ways of reaching people outside of our bubbles. Here’s a short video clip of crew members of the Handala as this ship carrying aid to Gaza is illegally boarded by IDF soldiers on July 26th, 2025. Segments of this clip could be projected somewhere for educational purposes.

These are just ideas that can be used or built upon or, hey! for that matter, stolen. Please, if this excites you, steal this idea. I will not be offended.

I desperately want people to understand the gravity of this genocide being committed and being funded by our tax dollars. And doing street theatre and other forms of public art is a great way of reaching people who may be unreachable in other ways.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/