I’m looking way, way up at the top — beyond our politicians and to the place where decisions that determine what goes on in the world.

This one’s for the .00001%.

I’ve been lobbying politicians for a long time, but money is what runs the western world, so I’m appealing to you folks.

There’s so much about Europe that is absolutely legendary: food, culture, architecture, and the arts to name just a few.

And it’s hard to watch Europe grovelling in the dust, so to speak, as it’s being abandoned by the USA, and as the multi-polar world eclipses your economies and geopolitics.

But I have a plan, and once you see it with fresh eyes, I think you’re going to like it.

So, please, put on some Vivaldi, and get ready to be inspired. It’s time to seize your greatness!

We’ve entered a new millennium. The Age of Aquarius is upon us. And it’s high time to ditch a bunch of outmoded ideas and practices. If you’re feeling stuck, this is probably what’s holding you down.

So get to a calm place inside yourself — do some yoga, bring out the bong, or do whatever it is that people like you do to get to that relaxed, open and receptive place within.

Ready? Then please read on.

I don’t want to dwell on the negative, but we’re at a historical moment where something’s got to give. The world is witnessing an ongoing genocide, we’re reaching environmental tipping points and the rabble — that is, the rest of us — are getting restless.

The global majority is coming into its power, and that has to feel somewhat uncomfortable to say the least.

What to do?

So many of the masses are on to those old colonialist tricks, and they’re not working the way they used to. With social media, the savvy see what’s happening in Gaza and want it to stop, and they let others know.

The accusation that Palestine supporters are anti-semitic isn’t working, and the propaganda isn’t taking the way it used to.

Also, people are fed up with housing insecurity and the ever increasing cost of food, and don’t want anymore war, or their tax dollars going to NATO. They want to have a decent standard of living again. Most want to restore the environment and live in peace.

And growing numbers are getting agitated. Sure, some are turning to right wing ideas like being anti-immigration, anti-feminist and feeling generally trapped and angry. While these things take the heat off of those who are getting richer by the day, many are also blaming them for things like genocide, war, austerity and environmental breakdown. And history shows where that can lead.

With the internet, people can read the statistics and come to their own conclusions, and that doesn’t work in the favour of those who profit from these things.

So here’s my grand idea:

Instead of attacking countries that have better economies than yours, why not outdo them?

China, for example, invests as much money in education as the USA spends on its military. How about outdoing China in education spending?

It’s also brought most of its population out of poverty, has been restoring its environment, and takes pride in its society. Can you outdo them in these categories?

These are the kinds of achievements Europe should be able to take pride in. Imagine the dignity of having a well-educated population, modernized infrastructure and a society where people and the environment thrive?

What if instead of investing in NATO, you invested more into these areas? Maybe it’s time to retire NATO all together.

And what about choosing to negotiate with Russia? It has never threatened to invade Europe and wants peace, Ukraine wants peace and European citizens for the most part want peace. And this could be achieved by negotiating with Russia.

Their position has been clear from the beginning. Among other things, they don’t want NATO on its borders. Can you blame them? It’s like the Cuban missile crisis for Russia. Is it really so much to ask that Russia’s security needs are respected? Please, go ahead and negotiate. I’ve heard their top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, is a really nice guy, and would be a joy to work with.

Jeffrey Sachs has some great suggestions.

The problem, as I see it, is in the colonialist mindset that justifies treatment of other countries that the rest of the world doesn’t like. You can still be exceptional, but not for your military domination. Instead, you can polish up and showcase your exquisite societies and their many achievements.

And you can demonstrate what it’s like to have constructive relationships with other countries.

If you want to get back at Trump for abandoning your countries, maybe consider joining BRICS. It’s open to anyone, and it sounds like it’s going very well for this group.

Why not? I know it’s not your usual way of doing things, but it might be exactly the kind of change you need? And what’s the alternative?

Here’s another idea: capping your wealth to under one billion dollars per person, and put the rest into a national development fund. Spruce up the buildings, improve infrastructure, provide housing for all, make sure everyone has a good education and lots of opportunities, and you’ll be a game changer. You’d be heroes, lauded for your visionary approach, and for rescuing the world from endless war and environmental devastation.

And for becoming upstanding social and environmental citizens. Give up those private jets, and make sure all your supply chains comply with high social and environmental standards, and you’ll be on top of your game.

Imagine bringing in proportional representation if you don’t have it already, or ensuring that housing is a right in line with international law.

And what about a re-education program for your peers about overcoming colonialist thinking and adopting a different way of seeing the world? You could help to open each other’s hearts in a way only you can. Letting in the beauty of the natural world, and of each unique human being might be an epiphany. It may bring tears to your eyes.

How do we usher in the new millennium? How do we seize this Star Trek kind of moment? There’s so much you and your friends can do, but it’s a big shift.

You’d be heroes in this new and exciting world as you enabled it into being. I hope you’ll give it a try. It would be the best decision you ever made.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.