OK, OK — I’ve never met Professor Marandi BUT I did watch him being interviewed on Larry Johnson’s online show, Counter Currents. And if the President of the USA, who is aggressively pushing for war with a number of countries and funding Israel’s genocide can consider himself a modern day prince of peace, even while subjecting his own population to indiscriminate arrests by ICE agents, then I don’t think I’m taking too many liberties calling myself Professor Marandi’s fashion advisor. If you’re into manifesting your own reality, the door has recently swung wide open. You can now be anything — ANYTHING — with the precedent Trump has set. Well, as long as you don’t support Palestine or do anything he considers unAmerican that is.

But back to Larry. He has a thing about colourful shirts, usually with floral prints on them. The last time he interviewed Professor Marandi, his guest did his best to dress in a way that was simpatico but, I’m afraid, didn’t quite make the cut, shall we say.

Take a look again at the shirt Marandi’s wearing in his attempt to fit in. It was slightly more colourful than the usual subdued tones that he usually wears, but there were no flowers on it leaves on it even if it was a little more colourful.

Professor Marandi, I’ve found the perfect shirt for you! Check this out. This guy’s shirt has subdued colours, just like what you seem to prefer, but it has leaves on it. I think you’d be comfortable in it and that Larry would approve.

I think you might enjoy this guy’s perspective as well. Whenever I see that he’s released another video, I pay attention. If you haven’t heard of him yet, I hope you’ll check out KernowDamo. You might enjoy his perspectives as much as his shirt.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here’s a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

