After nearly eleven months of witnessing an ongoing genocide in Gaza, which has now been taken to the West Bank, how is it transforming us as people?
I don’t know about you, but genocide and joy don’t fit together in my world.
And here in Canada, we don’t have a Jill Stein or a Jeremy Corbyn to vote for. Oh, how I wish…
Supporting an ongoing genocide can’t be airbrushed by American, or any other western politicians.
And any administration sending money or arms to Israel will not get my vote.
I will shun any news source that makes excuses for this, or refuses to report on it.
Genocide should be a red line for all of us.
How do we pull ourselves out of the influence of this messaging?
Is what they’re pushing, backed by corporate interests like AIPAC and the fossil fuel industry, what we want to be affected by?
As human beings, what is this stuff turning us into?
If we don’t want this, how do we disengage?
What forces are trying to make genocide seem okay, making school shootings a common occurrence, widespread hunger and homelessness the new normal, along with our tax dollars going to never ending worldwide military adventures?
How do we address and refute these forces and reclaim our humanity; the kind that encourages us to be better people, and to seek peace and understanding? People who work towards the kind of world we want to see for our kids, grandkids and all of life?
How do we stick with our principles, and what it means to be a decent person?
How do we shake this stuff off?
What do we replace it with?
I think most people are kind and well intentioned. How do we encourage this completely natural impulse in all of us?
I wish I knew.
One thing I do know is that we need to be vigilant in our pursuit of true and coherent information, and in envisioning the kind of world we want. And to do all we can to get there.
We can’t let the western world’s messaging mess with us. It’s had free reign for too long. Let’s articulate the values we want for our societies and live them to the very best of our ability.
These past eleven months have been exhausting and the most illusion busting of my life. I look back on how I saw things on Oct. 6th, 2023 and shake my head. I was completely ignorant of the true nature of Israel, its control over the US government and the history and nature of Zionism.
It has also been eye-opening in regards to the complete lack of willingness to even talk about the genocide in my community of very nice, comfortable liberals. The liberal churches that fly rainbow flags have said nothing. My offer to help start a peace and justice committee at one congregation was rebuffed by the pastor.
I now know what it was like being a civilian living in Nazi Germany as the government and military waged war and carried out genocide. It's like what it is living in the United States now. Thank God for the university students who have organized marches and protests I have attended. It has been shameful seeing how few in my generation have attended those protests or spoken out.
Now we are seeing the machinery of fascism ramping up with censorship, arrests for political views and silencing protests at universities ( https://mark192.substack.com/p/cartoon-american-fascism-mowing-the ). No matter which fascist party wins the US elections in November, the Zionist grip on our society will tighten even more.
Any illusions of a democratic republic have collapsed in the ruins of Gaza, destroyed by our funding of the genocide, the endless barrage of 2,000-pound bombs, arrogant hypocrisy and cold, dead heart. The silence of the vast majority of Americans is complicity and complicity is consent and consent of war crimes is a war crime. We all share in the guilt.
POSTSCRIPT: I wrote my comment in my favorite coffee shop. Immediately after a song came on that I hadn't heard in years and ties in with what we better learn and act on quickly if we are to survive: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1bFr2SWP1I
<< One thing I do know is that we need to be vigilant in our pursuit of true and coherent information, and in envisioning the kind of world we want. And to do all we can to get there. >>
Amen! It is now a moral imperative to do so!