After nearly eleven months of witnessing an ongoing genocide in Gaza, which has now been taken to the West Bank, how is it transforming us as people?

I don’t know about you, but genocide and joy don’t fit together in my world.

And here in Canada, we don’t have a Jill Stein or a Jeremy Corbyn to vote for. Oh, how I wish…

Supporting an ongoing genocide can’t be airbrushed by American, or any other western politicians.

And any administration sending money or arms to Israel will not get my vote.

I will shun any news source that makes excuses for this, or refuses to report on it.

Genocide should be a red line for all of us.

How do we pull ourselves out of the influence of this messaging?

Is what they’re pushing, backed by corporate interests like AIPAC and the fossil fuel industry, what we want to be affected by?

As human beings, what is this stuff turning us into?

If we don’t want this, how do we disengage?

What forces are trying to make genocide seem okay, making school shootings a common occurrence, widespread hunger and homelessness the new normal, along with our tax dollars going to never ending worldwide military adventures?

How do we address and refute these forces and reclaim our humanity; the kind that encourages us to be better people, and to seek peace and understanding? People who work towards the kind of world we want to see for our kids, grandkids and all of life?

How do we stick with our principles, and what it means to be a decent person?

How do we shake this stuff off?

What do we replace it with?

I think most people are kind and well intentioned. How do we encourage this completely natural impulse in all of us?

I wish I knew.

One thing I do know is that we need to be vigilant in our pursuit of true and coherent information, and in envisioning the kind of world we want. And to do all we can to get there.

We can’t let the western world’s messaging mess with us. It’s had free reign for too long. Let’s articulate the values we want for our societies and live them to the very best of our ability.