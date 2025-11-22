I had an interesting online conversation with fellow Substack writer, Mo Rivers, and we decided to do a joint post about our responses to a piece I wrote titled Relationships First.

We had a conversation in the comments section, and he invited me to co-write a post about it. He wrote a post with his ideas, but I was unable to edit it, so I copied his post, and added my thoughts.

The material in the block quotes was written by Mo, and my comments are in the spaces between.

Putting relationships first is a topic that’s dear to my heart, since I straddle a number of different worlds, value people, and want a better future for all of us. And to get to a better future, I believe we need solidarity. And to get to solidarity, I feel that we need to put relationships before the things that divide us.

When we do this, we create a foundation for respectfully sharing different perspectives. We don’t have to change our minds or compromise our values, but when we build genuinely caring relationships, we create the groundwork for sharing different points of view and expanding our understanding.

We champion unity in idea, but often struggle in practice. Diana’s recent piece asked the essential question we rarely confront: We talk endlessly about unity, but how do we actually do this? The answer isn’t in the destination—it’s in the posture.

I love how succinct and on point the above paragraph is. As someone who has always practiced this kind of communicating — mostly out of necessity because of the different realms I inhabit — I’m realizing that what for me is a survival mechanism is actually a valuable skill for these times that often leave us feeling divided.

The Shift

Unity begins with a fundamental change in how we stand in relation to each other: From facing each other as opponents → to standing beside each other as explorers. This isn’t semantic. It’s structural. And it changes everything that follows.

For Mo, this implies a shift. For me, it’s what I’ve always done. I appreciate this roadmap that has been too close for me to articulate.

As the daughter of an immigrant and granddaughter of immigrants, and as a working class person, I’ve always felt a little out of place. And I usually hold my cards close to my chest. And listen closely to hear where people are at.

The Practice

From debating who is right → to inquiring what is real. The question shifts from “How do I win this argument?” to “What truth are we both trying to reach?” From defending our positions → to understanding their foundations. We stop protecting our conclusions and start examining our premises. Where did this belief come from? What experience shaped it? What am I actually protecting? From speaking to be heard → to listening to be changed. This is the most radical part. We enter conversation not to broadcast our position, but with genuine openness to having our understanding transformed.

I’ve never enjoyed debating or other ways of communicating that feel like power struggles, but love respectful discussions. This means I tend to surround myself with people who, like me, are fairly conflict averse, and when strong differences between us come up, it can be uncomfortable. We usually point to sources, and can sometimes discuss different priorities and values, and then work hard to keep our relationships intact.

I tend to hold back quite a bit, and if I bring up something another might have a different view about, I test the waters gently. If it doesn’t feel like it will land well, I often don’t pursue it, putting the relationship before the point of contention.

The Vulnerability

The most radical part of connection isn’t the transcendence—it’s the decision to look closer. To replace the safety of judgment with the vulnerability of curiosity. To make the choice to prioritize the human behind the opinion. That’s where solidarity is truly born. Not in sameness, but in a shared commitment to see each other fully.

I love that Mo brings up the fact that respect for differences and the ability to navigate them is how we get to a state of solidarity. Seeing past our group loyalties, class differences, and contrasting priorities to a vision that has room for all of us is my heartfelt desire.

And there is a certain kind of vulnerability that comes with travelling in different circles and hearing lots of different points of view. We’re often challenged. When we like and respect people, we listen to them and, hopefully, they listen to us too.

I find it helpful to be upfront about the fact that I value my relationships with people more than I value their opinions. This saved me from losing friendships during COVID, when people had strong opinions about whether or not to get vaccinated.

Admittedly, this sometimes has me questioning a lot, including my own sanity. I often play logic games like Sudoku to reassure myself that I’m sane, and able to figure things out.

It also gets us past the right/wrong, good/bad paradigm. Getting to know people who are different from us keeps us from dehumanizing them; something we can’t afford in these times, and an unkind and destructive thing to do. We need diplomacy, and not demonization. We need to let go of infighting, and find solutions together. The more perspectives we can view problems from, the better the solutions we’re capable of reaching.

The Material

We build unity not by erasing our differences, but by making them the very material we build with. Our disagreements become the tension that creates strength. Our diverse perspectives become the dimensions that create depth. Our varied experiences become the colors that create meaning.

Not only can surrounding ourselves with diverse groups of people make life interesting, but it brings lots of different skill sets to the table. And we are all broadened and strengthened by the lessons and knowledge we gain in this kind of environment. When we refuse to be divided, and make space for each other, it builds capacity as well as solidarity.

The Practice, Not the Proclamation

This isn’t a destination we arrive at. It’s a practice we return to daily: One conversation where we choose curiosity over certainty

One moment where we stand beside instead of against

One breath where we listen to be changed instead of speaking to be heard

My writing lately is mostly focused on geopolitical issues, and there’s so much to understand. I’ve had loads of black and white ideas shattered as I’ve listened to people from various countries explain their positions.

My values haven’t changed, but they’ve been broadened. And many stereotypes I unknowingly held have been destroyed. The genocide in Gaza has me questioning so much, and I hope it encourages others to question their assumptions too: Where did these assumptions come from? Are they correct? What values are being challenged?

Unity isn’t built in grand gestures. It’s built in these micro-decisions, repeated until they become our default posture.

For me, this kind of communication is a way of life, and it doesn’t make things simpler. But it does make things more interesting and develops my ability to discern.

Hats off to Mo for having brought attention to this as a way of actually creating the solidarity we need on the ground right now. We need to be able to trust each other by valuing our relationships, and making room for the inevitable differences between us. And share a vision for the future that includes all of us.

Thanks so much to Mo for writing his eloquent piece, and for articulating something that has been a way of life for me.

I hope this is joint work is helpful for others too.

This piece emerged from an exchange with Mo Rivers, whose work invites mutual exploration of important matters.

