Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

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Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
1d

3.5% of the population may seem like a small number. In Canada, that comes out to about 1.154 million people when you first deduct children and youth (about 20% of the total population) according to the latest census. The problem is where do you find 1.154 people willing to do the hard work over the long term and where do you find enough committed, effective, honest and far-sighted people to organize, motivate, unite and lead them, and also to inspire others on the sidelines? Where do you find the right people besides Avi Lewis to replace the idiots in power, and how do you replace them without resorting to violence because the idiots in power will not let go, and the greed bags and moral reprobates behind the scenes who put the idiots in power will not yield? Some of them, I fear, would rather see the whole world go up in flames than let go of their privilege, their power and their billions!

In her book, When the World Sleeps, Francesca Albanese writes: "Either we commit ourselves to being the revolution or we will fail, because no change can happen in the world if it does not first happen within us. We must strip ourselves, one preconception at a time, of all the baggage that each of us carries in order to go more and more toward the truth every day."

From all indications, I'd say this stripping is happening to individuals all over the western world, but what's missing, at least at this point in time, is the power to unite these individuals into a viable force. And what is sorely lacking is time since, as you mention, we're already reaching or exceeding dangerous tipping points. I hate to guess how much time humanity has left.

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
21h

"Both war and fossil fuels devastate our beautiful home planet that gives us everything we need in order to live. It’s urgent that we transition away from both."

This is what I've been saying for years. We can't keep consuming fossil fuels because it drives climate change and causes wars and "regime change". We can't keep starting wars and regime change because it causes climate change and destroys human life... The two can't be separated and so the both must be stopped together. It's a task more Westerners need to take up--together.

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