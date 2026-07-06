It’s funny — my last post was about moral clarity, and this one is about where that clarity took me.

The Epstein files, western support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and our worsening standards of living have made it clear that those who run things in the west are in it for themselves. These people should not be in positions of power. So what do we do about this?

They say it only takes 3.5% of us to create meaningful change. Many of us are already doing what we can, and more people are joining us every day. It feels like change is inevitable, but we have to keep at it, and encourage others to join us.

It’s essential that we in the western world accurately see where we are, how we got here, and what we need to do about it.

The world as we’ve known it is imploding. Neoliberalism encouraged deregulation and privatization, which has funnelled — and continues to funnel — public funds into private hands. This means ordinary people have been squeezed to the breaking point, our social supports have been slashed, and environmental issues haven’t been addressed even as temperatures rise precipitously and we witness ever more natural disasters. All to make the rich richer.

It’s also important to see how things that are presented as separate issues are inter-connected. For example, austerity and being on a war footing is a policy choice to invest in military instead of in the well-being of people, and in their support systems.

I used to refer to the military industrial/fossil fuel complex, since they’re so deeply woven together. Wars are fought over fossil fuels, and we see this in the most recent military operations: the bombing of the Nord Stream Pipeline, the kidnapping of Venezuela’s president so that the USA can control Venezuela’s oil, and the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz that keeps fossil fuels and their derivatives from reaching their destinations.

Both war and fossil fuels devastate our beautiful home planet that gives us everything we need in order to live. It’s urgent that we transition away from both.

In the case of fossil fuels, if the environmental argument doesn’t work for some, maybe the desire for peace will. The Stone Age didn’t end because we ran out of stones, and by transitioning to green energy like solar and wind, we can seriously reduce the demand for fossil fuels, so they’re no longer worth fighting wars over.

We’ve reached so many tipping points and dead ends that those who have profited from the exploitation of the past few decades can’t find a way out. Our countries are in debt, our manufacturing base has been exported along with our jobs, and those who created this situation don’t know what to do.

In desperation, they’re trying to start wars so they can continue to make money and to distract us from our impossible living standards. They’re relying heavily on propaganda to convince us that their enemies are evil and that war is necessary.

They also encourage fascism and more ‘belt tightening’ by the rest of us, even when we’re squeezed to the breaking point.

We need to see beyond their grim narrative, and envision the kind of world we want: a world of peace, plenty and restoration. And we need to take the steps that will lead us to that world.

We in the west need to do all we can to stop our countries from investing in more military. It takes us in exactly the wrong direction. It puts people in a position where the poverty draft has them killing and being killed. In other words, we’re made disposable, so the rich can make war profits.

We also need to challenge austerity, and do everything we can to restore our economies, democracies, infrastructure, and social safety nets.

This means using every tool in the toolbox to support alternatives to war and austerity, to build community and support systems, and to use our money in ways that support our values.

It also means electing politicians who don’t just promise these things, but have a track record of standing up for peace and social progress, and who aren’t funded by war profiteers or the corporate class. Pay little attention to the words of those running for office, and more attention to their past history and funders. That will give a much more accurate picture of what their values and intentions are. If they’re funded by AIPAC or large corporations, this should be a red line, and we should not vote for them. They will serve their funders’ interests.

And we have to embrace solidarity. Some people think politicians give us the false impression that there is a political solution to our problems. But why not at least let them do what they can? We can continue our work on the ground to make things better and hold these politicians accountable. And we can disagree, but not to the point where we tear our movements apart. We have to remember that all of our efforts are towards a better world. Solidarity is essential in these times.

On the other hand, the ruling classes are clashing right now, and that’s a good thing. Europe is feeling abandoned by Trump, the Gulf states weren’t protected by the USA when Iran destroyed American bases on their territories, and western leaders are losing the support of their populations. In previous times, things have changed for the better when the ruling classes have been divided.

We who live in the western world have the potential to be a powerful force. But we need to recognize and embrace our power, cut through the propaganda so we know what’s really going on, and act accordingly.

That means rejecting war and military spending, embracing peace and diplomacy, getting money out of politics, and transitioning to economies where the wealth is more evenly distributed. It means restoring our social safety nets, infrastructure, and public institutions. And it means moving to more environmentally friendly ways of living and getting around, and encouraging healing and restoration on all levels.

There are so many ways of addressing these things, so we need to find the ones that are most meaningful to each of us.

Here are a few things many of us already do:

make sure we have as accurate a picture as possible about what’s really going on in the world. The west is being so propagandized right now that many are blaming the wrong people for their problems. I’ve listed some of the news sources I trust here and here.

move our money out of banks and into credit unions or local banks. This keeps money out of the corporate class and military industrial complex, and in our communities where it’s needed.

support local businesses whenever possible, since this also keeps our money in our communities and out of the hands of the corporate class.

become conscientious objectors. All of the wars the west is fighting are unjust and unnecessary, and we can’t let ourselves be tricked into fighting in them.

build support networks such as community gardens, places where people can share food and clothing, and where they can gather freely.

wildcraft, buy second hand, create free boxes, and make our own products. This costs less and unplugs us from the system and saves us money.

vote for people who have our interests at heart whenever possible. Here in Canada, some campaign on the left and govern on the right like in other countries, and we have to be aware of these types. Taking note of candidates’ history and funders gives us an accurate picture of how they’ll perform in the political arena. We have a great opportunity to support Avi Lewis, who has worked for decent values his entire adult life before entering politics.

demonstrate, write letters, sign petitions, talk to people including political representatives. Making our voices heard puts pressure on politicians.

Imagine if more of us did these things. It could bring about a lot of change, couldn’t it?

This is an incredible time to be alive, and when we find our role in this momentous time, our lives will be energized by a sense of purpose. Working towards the kind of future we want is profoundly meaningful.

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a kufiya: https://www.kufiya.org/

Here are some tips for hard times that might come in handy.

And you can find links to news sources I trust here and here.

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