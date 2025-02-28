It’s something we need now.

During these times when the wealthy in the west are amassing huge fortunes while abandoning all concern for the greater good, they’re working hard to normalize the terrible state of western economies and societies, and the senseless wars, including genocide, they’re waging. This post eloquently describes what is being normalized.

How do they do it? When mainstream news outlets, social media and many alternative sites are owned by the ruling class, it’s not hard. They who control the narrative control the world, at least here in the west. Smoke and mirrors, false narratives, inaccurate definitions of terms, misrepresented issues, astroturf groups, corporate capture of our institutions, and gaslighting are just a few of the many techniques they use. Here’s an article that shows the extent to which money exerts its influence.

And why is white supremacy on the rise in the western world? It’s awfully convenient for the small group of billionaires that are profiting from our misery to get us blaming others. If they didn’t do that, what would the fallout look like? How would those benefitting from our misery fare? Here’s an excellent explainer of the allure of white supremacy and how it works. We’re encouraged to blame people who are worse off than we are instead of the people who designed the structures that cause our problems, and who benefit from them.

So, come on, let’s give people of colour, women, gay, lesbian, gender divergent folks, immigrants and any other identifiable minorities a break. They didn’t cause this mess. It’s structural and intentional, and they had nothing to do with it.

I give my BS detector a lot of attention. What is the source of this news? Do I trust this person or organization? Why or why not? Is the definition of this term accurate? Am I being misled? Does the reasoning make sense? Who benefits from whatever idea is being expressed?

We need to ask these questions, and be clear eyed when looking for solutions. Sometimes the world can’t be divided into good guys and bad guys. Sometimes neither are particularly good. As an example, how many western political parties support Israel as it commits genocide in Gaza? Doesn’t leave those of us who are anti-genocide many to vote for, does it?

Sometimes it makes a lot of sense to unpack the definitions we’re expected to believe: things like being anti-genocide means people are anti-semitic, or that democracy means government for the rich by the rich, or that the trouble with the world is woke people. Whose interests are being served by these ideas? I doubt that they’re your interests.

What about greenwash and gaslighting on social media — can you spot it? How many astroturf groups are the Koch Brothers supporting? How can you tell? How do people get caught up in online disinformation campaigns, before you know it, becoming climate change deniers? This money could well have helped to persuade them.

If we want a better world, if we want a future where we can all thrive, we can’t afford to be misled. Our BS detectors need to be finely tuned, and we need to use them regularly.

What we need now is solidarity, mutual care and clear sightedness. That’s what will get us through these treacherous times, and to the kind of future we want.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/