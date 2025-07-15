A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.
* * * * * * *
To the spy in Iran
who immigrated from Afghanistan
and wants to get married, but can’t read or write
and this is how you can make $300 a day,
I see you.
To the teenager
overwhelmed by the state of the world
who often feels crushed and hopeless,
I see you.
Diana’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
To the person in an abusive relationship
who still tries to make things better
and feels despondent and worthless
much of the time,
I see you.
To the oil rig worker
who’s addicted to alcohol, drugs and gambling,
hungover, and living in their car
after losing their job,
I see you.
To the kids who were abused in their childhood
trying to overcome their trauma
and live some kind of a normal life,
I see you.
To people in Gaza,
traumatized, starving, the sound of bombs
and shrieks ringing in their ears,
I see you.
To people everywhere in war zones
that are unacknowledged,
I see you.
To the soldier who believed the propaganda
and now has PTSD after what they’ve done,
I see you.
To those who believed they were making their country great
and now feel betrayed
when they see that their president conned them,
I see you.
To people sleeping in ditches, dumpster diving,
couch surfing, abandoned by society,
I see you.
To those who are talked down to
because of their race, class or religion,
I see you.
To those who work three jobs
wishing they could give your kids more attention,
but exhaustion, and
having to decide between money for food or rent,
I see you.
To those who are going through the motions
wondering if there’s any meaning to life,
I see you.
To the lonely, scrolling through their devices,
trying to make sense of it all,
I see you.
To those who are seething
over the brutality and injustice
of modern day life for so many,
I see you.
To those wearing their keffiyehs,
who write and march, seemingly to no avail,
I see you.
And I feel your pain.
And your rage.
Dismantle the system.
* * * * * * *
I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.
Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1
Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en
And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/
Diana’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
...and I see you Diana Van Eyk! ♥
Your amazing Diana , this is inspired & needs to be spoken out loud.