To the spy in Iran

who immigrated from Afghanistan

and wants to get married, but can’t read or write

and this is how you can make $300 a day,

I see you.

To the teenager

overwhelmed by the state of the world

who often feels crushed and hopeless,

I see you.

To the person in an abusive relationship

who still tries to make things better

and feels despondent and worthless

much of the time,

I see you.

To the oil rig worker

who’s addicted to alcohol, drugs and gambling,

hungover, and living in their car

after losing their job,

I see you.

To the kids who were abused in their childhood

trying to overcome their trauma

and live some kind of a normal life,

I see you.

To people in Gaza,

traumatized, starving, the sound of bombs

and shrieks ringing in their ears,

I see you.

To people everywhere in war zones

that are unacknowledged,

I see you.

To the soldier who believed the propaganda

and now has PTSD after what they’ve done,

I see you.

To those who believed they were making their country great

and now feel betrayed

when they see that their president conned them,

I see you.

To people sleeping in ditches, dumpster diving,

couch surfing, abandoned by society,

I see you.

To those who are talked down to

because of their race, class or religion,

I see you.

To those who work three jobs

wishing they could give your kids more attention,

but exhaustion, and

having to decide between money for food or rent,

I see you.

To those who are going through the motions

wondering if there’s any meaning to life,

I see you.

To the lonely, scrolling through their devices,

trying to make sense of it all,

I see you.

To those who are seething

over the brutality and injustice

of modern day life for so many,

I see you.

To those wearing their keffiyehs,

who write and march, seemingly to no avail,

I see you.

And I feel your pain.

And your rage.

Dismantle the system.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/