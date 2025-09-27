The past few days I’ve felt genuinely inspired by some of the things going on in Canada.

And some of the things going on outside of Canada too, even in the USA.

Like this response to Netanyahu’s speech at the UN General Assembly in New York. And outside, there was a protest they called Arrest Netanyahu: March to the UN.

Anyways, here in Canada there’s some exciting stuff going on politically.

In the province where I live we’ve just elected a sparkling young leader of the Green Party. Here’s newly elected Emily Lowan giving a speech to the Union of BC Municipalities. Isn’t she inspiring?

And federally, the New Democratic Party — Canada’s traditional labour Party — none other than Avi Lewis is running for the leadership. I’ve followed Avi, an activist and film maker, for years and he’s exactly the kind of leader I want to see, not just for the NDP, but for Canada.

He and his wife, Naomi Klein, had a large part in creating the Leap Manifesto, which was so ahead of its time. It brought together leaders of environmental, social justice and a variety of other movements to come up with a shared vision that still inspires me today.

And he was also involved with the Delivering Community Power initiative that would see Canada’s postal system transformed into something that would revitalize this public corporation while empowering our communities in so many ways. This would include: postal banking, elder check-ins, high speed internet, affordable food delivery, EV charging stations and community hubs, which you can learn more about here. I want one of these in my community!

I’ve voted either Green or NDP, depending on the candidate or what was going on with these parties, in almost every election. I wonder if Avi and Emily have friends in the USA who would consider running for office. We need more people like them in office all over the western world.

And, internationally, the Global Sumud Flotilla is bringing food and aid to Gaza, and that gives me hope. Here’s where we can track the progress of the boats.

This story about activists in Ohio forcing it to divest from Israel gives me hope.

The dockworkers in Italy, the people taking to the streets, and this commentator all give me hope.

And, always inspiring, Francesca Albanese advises us to make sure we’re not supporting Israel or the arms industry through our banks or the things we purchase.

I agree. I’ve always banked at a credit union, since credit unions invest in their communities and not in weapons and other harmful things the way banks do. And in the footer to this post, I have lists of products that Israel produces and even post-it notes you can stick onto those products in the grocery isle.

These are terrifying and consequential times, but there are things we can do and people we can support. And if enough of us do these things, maybe we’ll turn things around.

Here’s hoping.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here’s a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.