Today I was thinking about a remark attributed to Saul Alinsky. It went something like “If you have a mole (a spy) in your organization, you have a direct pipeline to management.”

What I love about this quote is that it changes something — having a spy in your organization — that would usually make people feel paranoid into something empowering.

What do you want management to think you’re up to? There you go: discuss it at your organization’s meetings.

We’re in a time of great flux in the west and geopolitically. So much is changing, and we need to figure out how to seize this powerful moment. How do we turn things around so they become opportunities for us to make change, replacing the usual cowering as we wait for the other shoe to drop?

What is the alchemy we need to change this leaden feeling so many of us have into the gold of collective action?

How do we make common cause so we can defeat the war machine, which is part of the mechanism that keeps us weak and destroys our environmental life support systems at the same time?

Here’s what we’re working with.

Trump being in power is causing all kinds of upheaval. Lines are being crossed that would formerly have been unthinkable, and it could happen in any western nation these days, being as linked as they all are. The American economy is suffering since Trump took office, and we have to wonder how this will affect the economies of other western countries.

And let’s not kid ourselves. We’re in potentially dangerous territory in many ways. We have to be cognizant of that, and protect ourselves as best we can. Take action, but be discerning, strategic and discreet.

Here in the west, we have continued austerity, homelessness and the demoralization that goes along with it, not to mention environmental breakdown which will no doubt cause plenty of chaos.

Those of us in the west who are living on the meagre crumbs of grinding austerity wonder why there are billions being spent on senseless wars, but nothing for us? And let’s not forget, there are so many more of us than of those who control these systems of exploitation. How do we harness our collective power?

We have Zelensky and Europe tied up in knots over the USA abandoning the war in Ukraine.

We have the ongoing genocide in Gaza, spreading to the West Bank and now Syria. This is just some of the carnage these billions are going towards.

In the meantime, BRICS and related organizations are getting stronger, and we’re learning more about the high standards of living in Russia and China. And the global majority, as the non-western world is referred to, is much more populous than the west.

BRICS is all about creating peaceful, win-win, collaborative, non-interventionist relationships between countries. What’s not to love about that?

All of this is considered a threat to western nations who are used to being more powerful than the rest of the world. Most of those who control our nations can’t find it in them to see beyond colonialism, where some people have much more privilege than others.

The war in Ukraine is being lost and, with the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Israel, the USA and other western nations who support Israel are losing credibility globally. What are the implications? In the west, how can we who have suffered put the waning power of the ruling class to good use?

Here’s another quote I like, this one from Thomas King, “Stay Calm, Be Brave and Wait for the Signs.” To me, this is a recipe for being strategic.

How can we affect these dynamic times in ways that help everyone, create peace, heal our planet and create the kind of future we want to leave our kids and grandkids?

Division among ourselves is exactly what the system needs to keep doing what it’s always done. However, the roots of our problems are hopelessly intertwined. Solidarity is what will give us the ability to dig those roots out.

As we learn how to build community together, I wonder what else we’ll discover. Sometimes the best ideas become apparent as we go. And we have the ability to share them all over the world via the internet.

How do we reframe our shock and turn it into a constructive force?

How do we turn all that lead into gold?

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/