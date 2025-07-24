A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

As a life long social justice and environmental activist, I’m at the intersection of two movements.

For me, they should be the same movement, and sometimes they are in concepts like the Green New Deal or Just Transition.

It’s not always a comfortable place, and I can be viewed with suspicion by people in both camps, especially the more rigid.

But it’s interesting to be able to see the view down both of these roads.

When I think of the horror I feel at the genocide in Gaza, and the way the USA and other western governments support this, I feel betrayed by some in what I believe should be one movement.

As someone recently suggested in a comment, if people aren’t moved by the burning of babies, how can we expect them to care about the environmental implications of this brutality and destruction?

Then from long time environmentalists, when I bring this up, they tell me that wars are all fought over oil, without acknowledging the horrendous environmental damage and increase in greenhouse gases caused by war itself.

For the past few years I’ve been paying more attention to geopolitical issues — it’s a nail biter, I’ll tell ya!

But what I’m noticing is that both Israel and Ukraine are rife with fascists, and are both being supported by the USA and its allies. This includes Canadians, and our tax dollars are funding the atrocities they commit.

These same forces have also been doing their best to delegitimize Nicolás Maduro’s election win in Venezuela.

I’m also noticing the disconnect between what’s being reported on mainstream media and what I’m learning from independent journalists.

It’s night and day.

And I notice how many involved in environmental and social justice groups reduce each other.

We can’t afford to do this. We need to be in solidarity with each other.

Recently, I wrote a post about the ubiquitous land acknowledgements that are often spoken before various events. What we’re acknowledging is the destruction of indigenous people and the theft of their lands.

This is exactly what’s happening in Gaza right now, being supported by our governments and with our tax dollars. Yet many turn a blind eye.

Shouldn’t we do our best to stop this as what our land acknowledgements affirm happens in real time?

And shouldn’t we question the people in government who are marching us towards more militarization, more austerity and more investment in fossil fuel production, the same people who are supporting genocide against the will of most of us?

This is not the direction we as humanity need to take.

In a sane world, genocide would not happen, wars would be a thing of the past, and we’d be doing all we possibly could to heal our ailing earth; our common home that keeps us all alive.

On July 19th, 2025, Joanna Macy passed away, and I want to share this beautiful tribute to her written by Gregory Pettys. She was a force for love and peace and honest expression. I was on a Zoom call with her and others in the past year, and I remember how cathartic the experience was. She invited us to think about the global issues that disturb us, and then share our deepest and most raw feelings with the group.

In that spirit of authenticity, I’m going to share a rant and invite you to share yours in the comments section. Here goes:

I am horrified that as people are being slaughtered, starved to death and their land destroyed those who lead us aren’t stopping this and are instead spending our tax dollars on supporting Israel. And I’m furious that ordinary people like me aren’t united in our opposition to this. And that we’re seemingly willing to be led into more war and austerity by people who support genocide. What will it take for us to stand up and band together?! How do we stop the killing? Why are we living through this devastation when we could and should have a world of peace, harmony and good lives for everyone? What on earth will it take? I’m so frustrated, angry and exhausted from writing, doing what I can and not seeing results.

OK. Your turn. I hope you’ll let ‘er rip!

And one more thing. There’s an online event at 4pm Pacific time today, July 24th by 350.org for a planning call for the Draw the Line event coming up in September. If you’d like to participate in today’s online event, please let me know and I’ll send you the Zoom link. I hope to see you there.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/