It never was OK.

But before people travelled extensively, and before cell phones, it was easier to push the imperialist, colonialist narrative that the west was bringing democracy to others before destroying them.

Apartheid and genocide should never have existed, but they were easier to get away with in earlier days.

As a society, we in the west have been trying to come to grips with our bloodied histories.

Land acknowledgements honouring the indigenous lands we occupy have become common place. We’re owning the destruction caused by our ancestors, and affirming that we don’t want to be this way.

The book Hospicing Modernity was a sensation, as it helped us examine outdated attitudes that justify so much harm.

Many are working hard to get past our outmoded white supremacist worldview.

Israel, and western leaders and media supporting it, is showing us that this worldview is still the status quo of our decision makers.

Many are appalled that the slaughter and destruction continues as western power brokers support Israel. We’re seeing this in gory detail on our devices, yet we’re told that objecting to it makes us anti-semitic or Putin/Iran/fill in the blank puppets.

No, it doesn’t. It makes us human beings with beating hearts.

If our leaders can’t get with modern reality, we need to replace them.

Apartheid and genocide aren’t acceptable, and we, including the ruling class, need to make the leap into a new millennium with an updated worldview.

Western media used to get away with justifying coups, colour revolutions and other dirty tricks, saying they brought democracy and civilization.

This no longer works. We’ll believe friends and relatives on the ground, and media sources that have proven their trustworthiness before mainstream media.

And it has many of us questioning everything.

Why is the cost of living soaring as our tax dollars pay for an ongoing genocide? Why is it acceptable to have AIPAC funding political candidates? Why is the gap between rich and poor at an all time high? And why aren’t our leaders striving for peace, and addressing the real issues like housing, health care, cost of living, and environmental restoration?

Israel, as it self destructs, is dragging the western world down with it. It’s revealing the true colours of its leaders, and is intolerable to most of us. An estimated one third of the human population now boycotts Israel.

Genocide belongs in history’s trash heap.

Diana van Eyk

Working class environmental and social justice activist with all the associated sociological weirdness. I will use every non-violent tool in the toolbox to get to a future where all can thrive.

Disclaimer: This is one article in a series by writers who do not share all opinions and approaches, but strongly agree that human rights is universal, and that the genocide in Palestine must be stopped.