Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan T's avatar
Susan T
3d

Given the little that has been done anywhere to mitigate climate change, we may have all our problems resolved by nature. Or our lack of attention to nature.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
Lisa Dixon's avatar
Lisa Dixon
3d

So many good ideas to digest from your article I've just had a quick skim- one thing that really gets me is the role of the media, all the lies and misinformation we've been fed- I'm actually quite obsessed with scrutinizing the media and what they tell us about Gaza, depressing and infuriating but fascinating at the same time. Intriguing that now they are reporting more accurately, but of course implying that the situation and their stories are somehow new.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diana van Eyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture