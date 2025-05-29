A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really makes me feel great! I so appreciate you, and am glad you appreciate my writing.

* * * * * * *

After nearly twenty months of witnessing Israel’s genocide Israel in Gaza, in graphic and heart-wrenching detail, what have we learned?

And where do we go from here?

These are my thoughts:

So now what?

The first step we have to take is to make the killing stop and get food and aid into Gaza. It will soon be too late. It must happen now. And the aid that’s being delivered now is not enough and endangers Palestinians.

Thinking of what we need to do next leads me to the need for international law to be strengthened, and enforceable. How? I can think of a few things.

Shouldn’t veto power be taken away from the USA at the UN Security Council? How many times have Americans blocked meaningful action in support of Gaza since the beginning of the genocide in 2023? As of November 2024, the USA has used its veto power 49 times against UN Security Council resolutions related to Israel, including those calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

How about we replace NATO with a peacekeeping force made up of people from all different nations who will stand up to countries committing genocide, and clean up after natural disasters? This seems more relevant than NATO, which is just a war machine at this point. Not only do we no longer need NATO, but the world can’t afford it. It should be retired since it has become obsolete.

Israel and the west will lose, as Professor Marandi tells us so eloquently. And it’s up to all of us to make this happen sooner than later — for Palestinians, for Syrians, for people in current war zones, for those whose countries have been destroyed by war, and for citizens the world over experiencing the moral injury this creates within all caring people. Thanks to KJ Noh for articulating this. You can see his explanation of this term at 49.30 of this video. We have to do this for future generations.

I’ve been wondering how many people are leaving Israel, as it’s becoming a global pariah, as it’s hit by wildfires, missiles and widespread global disdain. I just saw this video confirming that many are permanently leaving, as I suspected. Does anyone else have information about this?

Israel’s genocide has also revealed to all of us that the ruling western elites support it and are co-ordinated in doing so. The accusations of anti-semitism against those who oppose it in western countries shows us that.

We also need to get money out of politics so that the very wealthy can’t make decisions that negatively affect the rest of us, in order to give them more wealth and power. Buying politicians will — and is — doing that.

When this genocide finally ends, all of its perpetrators have to be held to account, including its many propagandists in the information realm. Those who shill for Israel, who call us anti-semitic even while Jewish people often lead the demonstrations, those who control the algorithms that bombard us with right wing, genocide enabling content, IDF soldiers participating in this genocide, and so-called charitable organizations that funnel money to Israel as it continues to oppress Palestine all need to be tried for war crimes.

And all responsible parties should have to pay reparations to Palestine as it rebuilds, and recovers. Where will western nations get the money? I nominate their defence budgets — the same pots and in the same amounts that they’ve sent to Israel in support of this genocide. As well, AIPAC needs to pay Palestine in the amount of the donations they’ve made to politicians to persuade them to fund this genocide, starting with Miram Adelson who has donated so much to Trump’s campaign. That will give Palestinians ample money to rebuild and recover. And it should go directly to democratically elected governing bodies in Palestine, and not to the likes of Black Rock.

The west is going down, and we can see the evidence when we pay attention.

Besides support for genocide, the west has an epic amount of homelessness, hunger, sky high prices and unemployment, and the predictable rise in fascism that accompanies decades of austerity. We’re involved in senseless wars and we’re losing them. Look at Ukraine. Despite what you may hear on mainstream media, Russia is winning.

And despite the sabre rattling toward Iran and China, Americans lost militarily to Yemen, the poorest country in the region.

In other words, militarily the west is spread too thin, and hasn’t been successful. Its support for genocide also lost it any moral high ground it previously had, and economically — well, we can see for ourselves, with the number of unhoused people, empty storefronts and crumbling infrastructure. This is to be expected when so much of our revenue is being directed towards the military and the very rich at the expense of everything else. Western leaders have clearly shown us where their priorities lie, and they’re not with the betterment of their populations, our societies or the natural environment.

The challenge will be surviving as the west goes through its death throes. Somehow we need to create communities of support as we transition to whatever comes next. And, of course, we have to prevent our countries from taking the nuclear option.

I think the tide will turn soon. Why else would so many western media outlets suddenly become critical of Israel? Why would western politicians do the same? They see which way the wind’s blowing, and want to be on the right side of history, even if they’re 19 months too late.

The last thing that needs to happen is for the west to do some serious soul searching. How will those responsible for the genocide be seen by future generations? And they will be seen. Their support has been visible to everyone, the support of politicians, media outlets, corporations — all has been revealed. The lie has been put to western governments about standing up for human rights, and too many of us know this. Human rights champions do not support genocide.

We should look to countries who have brought its citizens out of poverty, and whose economies are booming. This, as living standards have plummeted in the west over the past few decades. What China, and so many other ‘enemies of the west’ did was to invest in the well-being of their people, preserving their environment, creating green infrastructure and making high quality education accessible to all. Western nations are capable of doing the same. All we’re lacking is the political will.

Just like in the west, there are rich people in other nations. But in successful countries their money is kept out of politics, and there’s enough to invest in things that enhance the quality of life for everyone.

And the biggest shift the west needs to make is to understand that we have no right to dominate others in pursuit of wealth and power. Coups, colour revolutions, broken agreements, assassinations and other dirty tricks backed by the west must stop. This might be impossible for the ruling class that’s been indoctrinated since birth, but the rest of us need to grasp this important fact.

So many of us are losing our minds over the horrors we’re witnessing in Gaza. And what we’re collectively experiencing will go somewhere. We may be powerless now, but we will remember, and do everything we can to change things.

Although it might not compute that our governments are supporting Israel as it commits genocide and violates international law in so many ways, at some point we will understand the reality and brutality of this betrayal of the public trust.

We have to question all the lies we’ve been bombarded with since birth — the good/guy bad guy narrative that always makes the west look good, the superiority of western culture, the backwardness of the rest of the world, our ‘right’ to dominate nature — all of it needs a new story. What have we in the west been led to believe? Many believe things like the situation between Israel and Palestine is complicated or that opposing the genocide makes us anti-semitic. What have we inadvertently absorbed in the messaging we receive?

This article by Azra Dale outlines some of the views of Israelis about the genocide in Gaza, and the statistics are shocking. I quote: “An overwhelming majority of Israeli Jews support the transfer of Palestinians from Gaza, according to a poll by Pennsylvania State University. The survey, conducted in March and published by Haaretz newspaper on Thursday, found that 82 percent of Israeli Jews support the forced expulsion of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.” An effective and horrible indoctrination if ever there was one.

We also need to restore our democracies. Not only by getting money out of politics, but by adopting things like proportional representation and citizens’ assemblies so that the will of the people is truly represented.

The colonialist vision has never died. And we have to intentionally change it.

We need to live a new story. We need to push as hard as we can to stop the genocide in Gaza, and we need to see with new eyes. And those eyes will see a reality that is so much more life affirming. It’ll be worth it, I promise.

We’re witnessing western elites against the rest of the world. What if the west wins? What does that mean for Palestinians, and for the rest of us? No international law? Might means right? The rich get to commit genocide and we’re supposed to be OK with that?

I will take every opportunity to throw sand in the gears of this machine. I will boycott, take action whenever there’s an opportunity, I will refuse to consume media that has lied to me or diminished the gravity of this genocide, and will refuse to vote for politicians who have supported Israel. And I hope you will too.

And I will focus on healing myself, others, our planet and our systems that are so destructive and out of whack right now.

Is a healed world really that far away? So many of us are working to make things right. Our relationships with ourselves, each other, our societies, our institutions, other countries, and our planet are all under scrutiny, and we’re well on our way to improving things in so many ways. It’s all about healing, and the profound and beautiful changes we can make together.

We’ve got to stop this genocide, and look squarely at the lies and brainwashing that has enabled it. And together we have to create the kind of future where all can thrive.

This really is a battle for our future, and for the future of everything we cherish.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/