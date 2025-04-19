A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really makes me feel great! I so appreciate you, and am glad you enjoy my writing.

I believe that caring is what will get us through. Luckily, it’s the most natural and instinctive thing in the world if we don’t allow it to be drummed out of us.

Even if you smell bad, look funny, rub me the wrong way or have opinions that are opposite to mine, if you’re in a wildfire I want you to get out safely; if you have a health issue, I want you to have access to the medical attention you need. I want you to have enough food to eat and a roof over your head. I care about your rights and your well-being.

And I want that for everyone, and societies that will provide all that. We have the resources, technology and know how for everyone in the world to have these things. We’re lacking political will, but maybe we’re also lacking adequate public pressure to make this happen.

I believe very much in caring on a personal level too.

We need to be able to respect each other’s differences while taking care of ourselves, each other, and our communities. We’re human beings, first and foremost, and we can find common ground, especially when we look past our differences.

With the huge variety of influences we all face, differences are inevitable. Do you know anyone who sees things in exactly the same way you do? I don’t, and that’s OK with me. There are still lots of people I can find common ground with, and that’s the starting point to relationship building.

Recently, I’ve had two experiences that hit this home for me.

The first was discussing some very sad news. The person I was talking with revealed their human side, which I don’t often see, and it was special to relate from that place of concern instead of from the more hardened veneer I usually experience from them.

The other was chatting with someone who revealed an opinion about an issue important to me that was vastly different from mine. Since we both value our relationship, we tread carefully and moved on to another subject. Maybe we’ll address it in the future in a way that doesn’t feel confrontational, and where we can each be heard.

Sure, it’s important to put our cards on the table, but there’s something to be said about putting relationships first and connecting on a human to human level.

No one wants to be objectified. Constantly bringing the conversation around to our strongly held opinions can leave people feeling like they’re not seen or valued. We have a better chance of having our opinions taken seriously when we put our relationships first, and respectfully test the waters and read the signals.

At times this can be taken too far, and that’s my tendency. But I truly value my relationships, and find that when there’s a good bond of trust that’s been established over time, it’s easier to communicate authentically about contentious issues.

I also believe that caring is the most natural thing in the world. When I was growing up, even though some of my life was tumultuous, my animal friends convinced me of this. All I had to do was feed them and treat them kindly, and they were my best friends. I found that those things usually work with people too.

Our societies should be based on caring for one another, and not on fighting wars or making a very few people rich at the expense of everything else.

We can start in our own lives, seeing through a caring lens, being kind as often as we’re able, and finding ways of contributing to the greater good.

And from a place of caring, we can do what we can to bring about peace, social and environmental justice and systems that are fair and that support all of us.

Caring is its own reward, and gives back to us exponentially. Yes, there are those who will take advantage, and we need to be good judges of character and set firm boundaries. That comes with time and experience. But lives built on caring weaves us into a fabric made of love, respect and value, and it’s a very special place.

And caring means standing up for what we know is right. Being silent can often be complicity. We all have varying degrees of what we can risk, and some admirable people go out on a limb for the sake of the greater good. Take a look at Jeffrey Sachs in this video. I’m touched by the degree of caring this demonstrates, and am so grateful he’s willing to speak out.

Take care, all. I hope each of us will reach deeply into our hearts, and find ways of expressing the deep caring that lies within all of us. And I hope we find the courage to express this towards each other, our communities, and our world.

