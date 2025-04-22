A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really makes me feel great! I so appreciate you, and am glad you appreciate my writing.

* * * * * * *

It’s Earth Day, and I’m feeling distraught that humanity hasn’t gotten further than this.

Here are some of the headlines of articles I’ve seen today: Billionaires take joy rides in Space while people on Earth starve, This Earth Day let’s protect the people and places we love, This Earth Day let’s put words into actions, All Donations Matched to Save Elephants. These articles usually contain requests for oney or online petitions to be signed.

And here’s this practically never reported gem from the Guardian: the first two months of the war in Gaza were greater than the annual carbon footprint of more than 20 of the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations, new research reveals. You read that right. War, and especially the latest ongoing genocide, doesn’t just commit unspeakable war crimes, but it pollutes to an unfathomable level.

Yes, solar and wind power are taking off; yes, EV sales are increasing, and yes, many green things have been achieved.

But has the fundamental root of the problem ever been addressed?

Here in the west, we live in a neoliberal society whose economics funnel money from the public to the very rich. The very rich create far more greenhouse gas emissions than the rest of us, with their private jets, many mansions and who knows what else.

And women, nature, animals and everything else is reduced to a commodity. When do we all get to live in the fullness of our being?

As the power of the western world declines, it counts on endless wars, cheap labour (meaning a cost of living crisis for the rest of us) and corporate power to keep limping along.

When this is what fuels an economy, the problem is the system itself.

A more equitable distribution of wealth would bring so many out of poverty, and would help us afford environmentally friendly technologies. And can’t the rich start taking some responsibility? Who actually needs a private jet, or a bunch of mansions? Hoarding is a mental illness, and these folks need to be cured.

And war: we forget that bombing people and places into rubble creates huge emissions, not to mention the emissions caused by jets, tanks and other military equipment. And what does war do to both the natural and built environments?

And these wars are based on nothing except greed. Sure, there’s propaganda designed to scare the crap out of all of us, but there is such a thing as diplomacy, and there is such a thing as honest reporting. We need both of these right now.

Most importantly, war is based on killing and destruction. Is this really how we want to start the new millennium? All this horror just so that massive corporations can make more profits?

For me, the way forward looks something like this:

War becomes illegal and geopolitical issues are solved through diplomacy

The super wealthy are taxed, NATO is disbanded and the resulting funds would be redirected to public, free and robust health care, education, transit systems and other social services

We develop sharing economies where books, tools and other commonly used items can be owned collectively and signed out when needed

Donations from corporations and rich people are banned from political parties and news media

Our governments adopt proportional representation voting systems and Citizens’ Councils to restore some semblance of democracy

All new buildings would be screened for environmental impacts, which would be minimized

I don’t know how we get there, but get there we must. How many environmental tipping points have we reached? How many politicians actually address them, and represent people’s and planetary interests over corporate interests?

A few things that give me hope that we can achieve these completely sensible things are the fact that we’re living in extremely dynamic times where anything is possible. So what we do matters right now, and we need to push as hard as we can for these kinds of changes. And community building is becoming a thing, and that is a truly restorative power. And so many people are wracking their brains trying to figure out how to address these problems — and then sharing their thoughts on the internet.

So Happy Earth Day, all. I hope you have a good day. I hope you’re able to get outside, and breathe some clean air.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/