When we look past the players and personalities on the world stage, so much is revealed.

When we take a look under the hood, we see the power behind the politicians, the support for an ongoing genocide, and the prioritizing of military spending over investment in policies that benefit our societies. These are structures that orchestrate an almost invisible realm beyond personalities and countries.

We need to examine these things closely, and adjust our activism so that it focuses more on these mechanisms rather than just on the players.

Not that the players should get a free ride — of course not — but the systems that direct the action, that quietly profit, and chug along no matter who is in power need to be exposed and dismantled.

The veto powers at the UN Security Council that disable action to prevent genocide, the war profiteers who influence our news and entertainment, the money behind the politicians — all of those things need to be exposed, and then stopped. And that includes where the money in our pension funds is invested, the NGOs who impose their western biases on other countries, and other seemingly benign forces.

These forces are much more than the emperor’s clothes; they’re more like the actual emperor, with leaders or countries being the clothes. We mistake what’s visible for the actual power behind what goes on.

This article discussing No Kings demonstrations makes the point clearly. Thanks to Ismaele of GeoPolitiQ for translating it from its original Italian writing.

The people profiting behind the scenes have most of the money in the world, and most of the power. They use a lot of it to convince us that what they’re doing is somehow justified, that wars and austerity are necessary, that we need to be afraid of certain groups who they scapegoat and blame for our misfortunes, and that we should aspire to be more like those powerful people.

Why would they work so hard to get the likes of Trump elected? To my thinking, it’s because after decades of neoliberalism, the exporting of our jobs to countries with leaner labour and environmental regulations, privatization and deregulation that funnels the money to the rich and away from what ordinary people need — now that so many of us are desperate and our societies and infrastructure are crumbling — they’re scared. They need someone as unpredictable as Trump to cover for their last money grab before things inevitably fall apart, and they need a fall guy.

There are alternatives, and they’re reasonable and doable. We have to look out for them and seize them when they come along. As an example, here is Avi Lewis presenting some of his excellent policies. His short videos always give me a boost, and they might just give you a boost too, where ever you are.

Remember what happened after October 7th, 2023? As soon as it became apparent that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza, we heard a chorus of voices all over the western world accusing those of us who objected to this genocide as being anti-semitic. Honestly, something in my brain exploded when I saw the extent and co-ordination of the global powers we’re up against.

Or what about the austerity and pro-war budgets all over the western world that no one voted for? It’s brought violence, poverty and hopelessness to so many. This is a joint effort by a class of people with too much money and no concern for the rest of us. We need to face this fact, and act accordingly.

It’s time we started a wide spread movement that understands the global nature of our problems.

We in the west need to organize around some goals that get our countries out of the pockets of the rich, revitalize our social programs and our manufacturing sectors, create peaceful societies and address our concerns, many of which are unique to the new millennium, such as new technologies and environmental issues.

We also need to support things like the BDS movement, co-ops, credit unions and other things that keep money in our communities, and out of the hands of those who use it for nefarious purposes.

We need to take care of ourselves and each other, and do our best to live the kind of world we want into being: treat each other with respect and decency, create support systems, and vote people like Avi Lewis into office. We need to stay on the lookout for opportunities to steer the world in a better direction, and seize them when we find them.

And we need to deconstruct the propaganda. Professor Marandi has a million dollar price tag on his head because he’s so good at doing this. Here’s an example of him explaining things. Western propaganda is still being laid on thick and heavy, and that’s why Marandi’s voice is such a threat to Israel and the USA. Many of us check every day to make sure he’s safe.

Although geopolitics is presented in mainstream media as both boring and really complicated, when you get the whole story it looks a lot different. This is a volatile, incredibly momentous time, and we’re being subjected to all manner of censorship, disinformation and propaganda. If we don’t actively seek out the truth, we are probably being misled.

Today’s truth tellers are up against unimaginable barriers. The million dollar price tag on Professor Marandi’s head is just the tip of the iceberg. Reporters in war zones are being murdered in record numbers. Some are having their assets frozen. They’re being harassed relentlessly. Because what they report is like dynamite to the lies we’re being fed. And much of their reporting is fantastic. If you’re not paying attention, you’re missing high quality reporting by people who have their fingers on the global pulse.

The big question now is how do we address this system that is mostly invisible to us? How do we agree on some basic values we want to live by and then make them real?

My vision for the future doesn’t include war or heavy dependence on fossil fuels. Instead it depends on diplomacy, clean energy economies, societies steeped in care, and technology utilized so that it makes life better for all of us.

And it includes actual democracy which, in my opinion, we don’t have right now. Government for the rich by the rich cannot be considered democracy, and this is what we have all over the western world.

I’d like political candidates to be screened to make sure they’re capable of doing the job. I’d also like to see money removed from politics and profit making removed from life’s essentials like housing and groceries.

So let’s take a look under the hood, see what we can find, and figure out how to fix this thing. It’s not working, it’s endangering all of us, and it needs a major overhaul. This jalopy needs to become a big enough electric bus to carry all of us into a brighter future.

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

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A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.