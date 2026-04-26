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Val D. Phillips's avatar
Val D. Phillips
2d

Great piece, Diana. Thank you.

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1 reply by Diana van Eyk
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
2d

I often say -- and may have said here before --- as ugly, crass and corrupt as Trump is, he is "A" problem, not "THE" problem. He is a grotesque little sock puppet for the ones who truly run the international corporate and Zionist mob -- "THE" problem. As an example of this, I urge you to watch a very important segment of a recent interview with former CIA agent and whistleblower John Kariakou, who revealed the CIA torture programs. The whole interview is worth watching but I STRONGLY urge people to watch the segment beginning at the 2:19:18 mark. I won't say what it's about, I'd like you to experience the same shock Kariakou experiences when the host brings up two screen shots. I'll just say, pay attention to the gap in the bar graph and consider what that says and then consider the implications of the email. Truly, our biggest threat is not in Iran, it is the murderer in our home. Here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmDn8YzxVeQ

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