There are a lot of hopeful signs that the pressure we’re putting on Israel and our governments is working. Delegates walking out on Netanyahu at the United Nations, the Global Sumud Flotilla with Spain, Italy and Greece providing naval vessels to accompany them, and the narrative about supporting Palestine makes us anti-semitic no longer being constantly thrown at us (at least here in Canada), to name a few.

However, the genocide continues, and we need to double down on the pressure. We also need to ask the right questions, and acknowledge that much of what our leaders are doing is performative, without substance.

Canada has recognized Palestine as a state, but hasn’t sanctioned Israel. Nor have many of the countries whose delegates walked out on Netanyahu.

These kinds of performative actions have been described as releasing the steam of public anger while actually doing nothing to stop the genocide.

In other words, we’ve been had. Despite these dramatic gestures, on the ground in Gaza nothing changes.

We need action, and we need to be in solidarity with each other.

To be in solidarity we need to agree on a few things.

So can we agree that we want a liveable future for everyone, where we all have roofs over our heads, good food to eat and opportunities to learn and grow?

Can we also agree that we need to base our actions on accurate information? In case you agree, here are some sources I trust.

Also, can we agree that we want peace between countries? If so, I think there are a few things we need to do. We need to encourage diplomacy, and not just with our governments but with each other. When we demonize countries and leaders, we often overlook their legitimate points of view. I refuse to share any posts that assume that countries or leaders are evil. Russia, China and Iran are prime examples of countries that are routinely vilified.

The western world, despite its recent performative gestures, has been financially and materially supporting a genocide in Gaza for almost two years. Are we really willing to believe that our countries are the good guys and all other countries are the bad guys, as per the reductive narrative we’re constantly being fed? All situations have context, and we need to understand the context of the animosity the west has towards other countries.

Mainstream media, online and off, have been providing diplomatic cover for Israel and its supporters until recently, so we have to question everything they say about other countries as the drums of war are being beaten. One of my favourite publications for geopolitical analysis is Consortium News. It won the Julian Assange Award in 2023 as well as a number of other prestigious awards, and I appreciate the quality of its reporting.

We need to avoid the reductive narratives that tell us other countries are bad, even when ours routinely violate international law, break agreements with other countries and interfere in their affairs when we have no business to.

Can we also do everything we can to stop the huge increase in budgetary expenditures towards NATO? This just lubricates the war machine which enables more deaths of innocent people, while taking money out of our societies. That money should go towards strengthening our social safety nets, healing our environment and making life more affordable and liveable for the rest of us. More investment in NATO takes us in exactly the wrong direction.

And, can we agree that genocide should be ‘never again’ for anyone, including Palestinian people? The longer this continues, the more people rightfully question the legitimacy of Israel and the governments that support it. Genocide is the crime of crimes, and western elites have been fully supporting this one, and that should have all of us taking a critical look at the powers that are influencing our governments.

What we’re already doing is having an impact, but at this pivotal time we need to take it up a notch. Can we do more on the personal level, with our money for example? Francesca Albanese gives an excellent talk about the power of our money.

And lastly, we need solidarity, and that means working with people who are different from us to get to the kind of world where we all can thrive. Those who profit from war like nothing better than seeing us punching down at people who have it harder than we do; people like immigrants, people of different gender identities, races, religions, and the poor. Like us, they’re victims of a system that enriches the wealthy and powerful at the expense of everything else. We can’t afford to fall into that trap.

Let’s stop this genocide in Gaza together. And let’s take a close look at how this was enabled, and which people, corporations, government agencies and media outlets supported this.

We need to figure out how we can prevent this from ever happening again.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here’s a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.