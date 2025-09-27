Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Najwan Abdul Wahab's avatar
Najwan Abdul Wahab
6h

Yeah baby! let's double down, fold it out, and do this thing (right) already!

Falastin deserves so much more from us, than this mediocre replay racist reset genocide game..

Shukran for all that you do Diana, wishing you a wonderful weekend x

Viva la 🇵🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diana van Eyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture