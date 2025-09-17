Until we start treating each other like worthwhile human beings, we won’t get anywhere.

As soon as we stop caring for each other, accepting that we all have differences, that all of us have been shaped by unique influences and life experiences, we’ve lost the only hope we have for a better world.

The forces that are literally killing us are trying to pit us against each other, and that requires dehumanization. Just check this list of funders and what they’re funding, which is false information and division. And this list is from 2020 — who knows what else is being funded.

We can’t fall for it.

And it doesn’t mean we don’t take action. Take lots of action! Action speaks louder than words, so let’s demonstrate, write, phone, and do all we can, and hopefully help to change things for the better.

Other than taking action, I try to provide the people around me with a space of emotional safety. People need to be heard about all kinds of things. Often what we talk about has nothing to do with politics. It might be things going in our lives, or something deeply philosophical, or something that’s been on our minds that we need to talk through.

Let’s be there for each other, and for our communities, and live peacefully together. Let’s develop trust and emotional safety with each other. Let’s be that friend we wish we had.

It’s not dramatic, but it’s something we can all do, and will all benefit from. The division that’s being sown keeps us fighting against each other, and taking our attention away from the system that harms us all, and the people who benefit from it.

If this is something we don’t already do, it will definitely change our world, in that we’ll be co-creating kinder, gentler spaces. And we won’t be falling into the trap of division.

It’s a simple thought, but it’s powerful. And it might not be easy, but it’ll be worth it.

We can get to a better world one relationship at a time.

Take care, everyone. Stay safe, and be well.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

