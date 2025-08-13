A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

* * * * * * *

What do we want out of life?

For most of us, it’s peace, a meaningful occupation, a comfortable home, opportunities for higher learning, decent health care, robust public services, a strong social safety net, some leisure time…all pretty ordinary.

The thing is, this is completely possible. We have everything we need for everyone in the world to have this kind of life, and all its personal and societal benefits. The art, culture, environmental restoration, and pure enjoyment of all that life has to offer.

What’s holding us back? The crazies who run the damn place.

I just watched a talk with Jeffrey Sachs, and it inspired this piece of writing.

Who are these crazies? The ones who support Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza — with our tax dollars. The ones who want to put more money into NATO, creating more austerity for the rest of us. The ones who want to dominate the world so they can have international and domestic pools of cheap labour, and access to natural resources, despite the hardship and environmental devastation that creates.

There’s a group of people who has profited through systems that favour them for centuries. Call it imperialism or colonialism, with neoliberalism as its latest manifestation. They cling to power and the resulting opulence they feel entitled to.

Genocide? What else is new? The difference is the one in Gaza is being exposed in excruciating detail on our devices. There have been many others over the years.

How have they gotten away with this in the past? Outright lies, propaganda and causing division between the rest of us are just some of their tools.

Through movies and mass media, we’re taught that they’re superior to the rest of us.

We’re taught that immigrants are the problem, that the choice is between jobs and the environment, that the real threats are people of different skin tones, religions, colours or orientations.

Nope, they’re our allies. In an egalitarian society, we’re all equal. And there’s enough of everything to go around, especially if those who are wealthy pay their fair share of taxes and if we stop investing in killing people in other countries through war.

The genocide in Gaza has revealed the values of those who are in power, and we can’t afford them.

We have to figure out how to stop the genocide. But we also have to figure out how to take back the power to create the kind of world we want. Where we all have enough. Where our time and money aren’t so stretched. Where we live in peace and transition to a way of life that supports and restores our natural environment.

When we’ve managed to stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza, we as citizens need to do some serious reckoning. What has it revealed? How do we prevent genocide from ever happening again? How do we de-escalate ongoing military operations? How do we ensure that those in places of power support our interests?

We have a lot of work to do. Together, we have to stop this genocide, stop ongoing wars, prevent other wars from breaking out, demilitarize and make the alternative compelling and irresistible.

Let’s give our heads a shake, roll up our sleeves, and get at it.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/