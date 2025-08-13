Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Najwan Abdul Wahab's avatar
Najwan Abdul Wahab
3h

Ameen. Let us roll up the sleeves, open our heart to love and divinity, and no longer allow genocidal monsters and idiots in ties to dictate how we think or feel again. It is our responsibility as a global citizen towards every single being and organism alive in its incubator.

Inshallah..

🇵🇸♥️🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
Pauline McKelvey's avatar
Pauline McKelvey
2h

I'm proud and relieved thst the Australian government has just formally recognised Palestine's right to statehood. At last. I've shared your vision of a peaceful world since I took my first look at it when I was 14. Thank you for articulating humanity's situation and destiny with such simple clarity. It strengthens me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Diana van Eyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture