A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really makes me feel great! I so appreciate you, and am glad you appreciate my writing.

* * * * * * *

Yes, words are good. Speaking out is important.

But when Israel, the USA and their allies continue to support an ongoing genocide, violating international law at every turn, at what point does the world make them stop?

I just turned off yet another moving speech at the United Nations outlining all of Israel’s violations. How many more speeches do we have to listen to? When are words completely inadequate?

How do we stop this damn genocide?

The USA is shipping the majority of the military equipment Israel is using, which Israel couldn’t continue this genocide without, and both the USA and Israel need to be stopped. Already people around the world are boycotting both of these countries, and lobbying their own countries to stop supporting them. But apparently that’s not enough.

How do we make the killing stop? How do we get food and aid into Gaza?

After all this time watching in horrific detail the death and destruction on our devices, this is the only pertinent question.

We know it’s a genocide. We know these countries are, and have been, violating international law for 19 months with impunity. And they’ve shown us with their words and actions that they will continue unless they are stopped.

How do we stop them?

I’m not going to listen to one more damn speech. This genocide has made Israel, the USA and its allies, the United Nations and international law irrelevant. As long as people continue to be starved, bombed and sniped in Gaza, as long as their infrastructure and homes are being destroyed, these nations and institutions will come tumbling down.

And then what? Thug law? Might means right? No holds barred?

Is this the kind of world we want?

Israel and its allies must be stopped.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/