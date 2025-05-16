Diana’s Substack

Susan T
3h

Trump made a deal with Hamas that if they released the American/Israeli hostage, there would be aid allowed into Gaza and, I think, a ceasefire. Hamas kept their part of the deal, but Trump did not. Additionally, the hostage that was released was threatened by Netanyahu and crew. He was not welcomed and spoken of in "hero" terms. We are dealing with people who have been made very very sick by their constant need to be "winners". And their definition of winners seems to be the people who can get away with the most outrageous lies and behaviour. I am not sure we have any way of dealing with such people. It would really help if there was some kind of virus that incapacitated them.

Edijal Lowley
3h

No!!! They are not just violating International Law, they are violating everything! Everything!!! None of us are safe from this evil and we absolutely are not doing enough. There should be 2 million people outside No. 10 Downing Street and another 5 million outside the White House screaming or just quiet and staring. But no…, people are just going about as people and children are slaughtered and starved to death.

