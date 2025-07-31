A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

I get it. Lots of people aren’t into politics. You’re just doing the best you can to make ends meet. You’ve come to trust media sources like the New York Times, the BBC, or the CBC. Geopolitics isn’t something that’s on everyone’s radar or, if it is, you might be getting misinformation, telling you that the USA and Israel are the good guys and the rest of the world is a threat.

We’re creatures of habit. We believe those we’ve come to trust in the media, and we’re busy.

And now these publications I named are admitting that Israel, with the full support of the USA and other western nations and their media outlets, has been committing genocide in Gaza.

It’s got to sting. Suddenly you’re realizing that you were lied to about the genocide in Gaza, and that the people protesting were right all along.

Feelings of betrayal, anger and shame are normal.

Here’s a video where KJ Noh offers perspective about the genocide in Gaza, and what we can do. I hope you get something out of it. KJ is one of my favourite geopolitical analysts. Here are some of my other favourites. I hope you’ll check them out.

Here’s another video of an interview with Professor Marandi, another excellent geopolitical analyst, where he talks about the inadequate aid being delivered to Gaza.

These videos are a mind bender for those who have been fed the mainstream narrative. You’ve probably been tricked, and fed an inaccurate narrative.

In what other ways have you been misled? What messages does Hollywood hammer home? Where do computer algorithms take you and what messages are they giving you? Are they accurate? Maybe it’s time to take a deep breath, and do some hard thinking.

Israel’s genocide is just a small part of the naked western emperor’s roller coaster ride. When you start paying attention, it’s hard to look away. We’re in a perilous and dynamic historic moment.

This stuff challenges our very identities as citizens and our deeply held beliefs, and is a lot to wrap our heads around. Here are a couple more videos that might stabilize our kaleidoscopic worldviews.

This article from Amnesty International quotes people on the ground in Gaza. It’s also a call to action.

And for Pink Floyd fans, here’s a recent interview with Roger Waters.

I hope you’ll feel welcomed when you get involved with this group of people who have been trying to stop Israel’s genocide and our governments’ complicity.

And, yes, we are infuriated, exhausted and frustrated. We’ve been dealing with these deceits for almost two years, and watching in horror as Israel kills Palestinians, including children, women, reporters, doctors, aid workers and many others.

Israel has been committing war crimes, violating international law, and invading surrounding countries without being provoked. We who have been trying to stop this have been spinning our wheels, have been slandered as anti-semites (despite the huge numbers of Jewish people opposing the genocide) and ignored.

Here in Canada, we recently discovered that our federal government has been lying about the military equipment it’s been selling to Israel.

In the USA, both Democrats and Republicans have been following a policy paper written by the Brookings Institute in 2009 that advocates war with various countries, the latest being Iran. Brian Berletic explains how this works brilliantly in this video.

Now that you know, I hope you’ll consider taking action in whatever way makes sense to you. Go to a rally, write to your politicians, boycott Israel, send money to starving Palestinians — there are so many things we can do.

Maybe yours will be the action that finally stops the killing and gets food and aid in to the people of Gaza. The rest of us will be right there with you, cheering you on and supporting you.

We need as many people as possible raising their voices and taking action to get us to a sane and liveable world.

Welcome to the struggle of our lifetimes.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/