In times like these, all we really have is each other.

We’ll need to count on each other to get us to a better place, if we’re ever to get there.

I knew a man who lived through the transition from an apartheid state to what it became in South Africa. I asked him what he would advise us here in the western world to do, as we go through big transitions. He said, and I quote, “Keep your relationships clean.”

That made sense to me right away.

In the work-a-day world, when there’s trust the busy authorized signatory asking “where do I sign?” before quickly getting back to work. Being asked for every detail verified because of a lack of trust, takes time and energy away from everything else.

Trust is fragile. It’s earned in our day to day interactions with others. When there’s trust, there’s flow and curiosity. Respect is implied and genuine concerns are shared openly and given their due attention.

Trust can be broken in an instant. Being caught out on a lie, doing something underhanded, not keeping our word.

Sure, we all mess up sometimes. There are communication errors, we make honest mistakes or forget about something. When there’s trust, these are easily addressed, and usually an apology is issued. Sometimes we laugh over a misinterpretation. Such is life.

But when people lie or deliberately mislead they’re usually manipulative at the least, and downright Machiavellian at worst.

I wonder what people get out of this kind of behaviour. Is it all about ego and looking good, or getting what they want from others who may not deliver if they told the truth? Is it just a bad habit? Do they realize what a disservice they’re doing to themselves, their relationships and their reputations?

Do we want these people in our lives? Do we want to waste time speculating about whether or not we can believe what they’ve told us?

Especially in times like this, when there’s so much at stake, when our political class is working overtime to manipulate us and distort our perceptions, we have to be fully there for each other.

And trust is the bottom line. If we don’t have trusting relationships, we’re stranded.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/