My latest social media misadventure: being kicked off of X.

Looking back at what I may have done to deserve this, I think it was retweeting the voices of Palestinian people. They’d say their accounts were losing their reach, so I’d like, retweet and comment with a 🍉.

Often, and for lots of these people, mostly those stuck in Gaza. The genocide going on in Palestine is horrifying to me, and I believe amplifying Palestinian voices is something we have a responsibility to do. So I do it. Or did it. And can’t anymore.

A couple of years ago, my Facebook page was professionally hacked. When I look back at what I may have done there, I recall that I was sharing stuff about BRICS, since I was just finding out about it.

These were my main social media outlets, where I share my posts and other news worthy information with the world.

I’m not interested in getting back onto either X or Facebook. I had concerns about both of them, but had pre-existing accounts and lots of connections on both.

I’ve recently started an account on Bluesky, which is very much like the old twitter. So far, so good.

So I have two asks of anyone who reads this.

The first is, if you’re on X will you please take up the duty of reposting the words of Palestinians whose accounts are being limited. If you’re willing to risk it. If, like me, you’re having doubts about the site, it’s a great way to leave with a splash!

And the second is, can you please recommend a social media site other than Facebook and X where I can get and share geopolitical information.

Thanks, and best of luck to the rest of you with your social media posting.

I hope you’re all taking good care of yourselves during these stressful times.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/