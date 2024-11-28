What we’re witnessing in Gaza is heart wrenching, especially when our voices are silenced, our media conflate being against genocide with anti-semitism and demonstrations around the world are either not being reported at all or misrepresented. Israel has stopped bombing Lebanon for now, but how long the ceasefire lasts is anyone’s guess. And Israel continues its brutal assault on Gaza.

How do we respond?

A lot of my posts are inspired by other people, and this one was inspired by two of them.

They got me thinking about what we do with this perilous situation we’re in, where people are being slaughtered and starved to death, our media is misrepresenting this, and those of us paying attention are trying hard not to go out of our minds.

In his Substack post, Bringing Quiet Armor to Ignorance, Diamond-Michael Scott deconstructs his response to a racial slur, and his decision to let it galvanize him to pick his battles, and to be like water and flow around slights as though they’re boulders in the stream.

Yves Engler talked about a demonstration he attended and how important it is to read the mood of the crowd, assess each situation, and respond accordingly. You can listen to his analyses on the recording of this week’s Zoom call, The Canadian Foreign Policy Hour.

This moment requires that we stay alert to what’s going on and respond accordingly — to assess each situation, to be effective and strategic, and to stay safe.

We’re up against forces that are monied, arrogant and dishonest. The USA and its western allies are supporting Israel financially and militarily as it commits genocide in Gaza. It’s shocking to many of us to see how this is being hidden and distorted by our mainstream media outlets.

Facing this is disheartening and unnerving. We’re in shock, and overwhelmed.

What do we do with this?

Maybe we need to let this situation galvanize us and do all we can to address it strategically and methodically.

To do this we need to take care of ourselves, physically, emotionally and mentally, so we can remain clear headed.

I’ve heard others say that they write in order to stay sane. That’s why I post so frequently. Getting my thoughts out of my head and onto the screen in front of me helps a lot.

So many of us are desperately hoping that our countries’ military misadventures don’t go nuclear, and get us all killed. Contemplating this, it’s easy to become paralyzed with fear.

It’s infuriating when we’re doing all we can to stop this, but aren’t being listened to. Watching this unfold, we’re held hostage, fearing nuclear annihilation because of some act of belligerence and its consequences, intended or not, probably from a western government.

Sometimes perspective can help.

Right now the west is losing what many consider to be its proxy wars in Israel and in Ukraine. In a situation like this, how do you think western governments want us to feel? Terrified that these will go nuclear, perhaps? Helpless? Overwhelmed? That would keep us from meaningful action, wouldn’t it?

Our governments are doing all they can to save face and create graceful exit strategies. Having us all scared out of our wits is probably their intention. How many thousands of innocent people have been slaughtered using our tax dollars for their hegemonic fantasies? I don’t think that’s something they want us to think about.

The two following articles on Substack helped to calm me down. I hope they offer you some comfort too.

One was by Simplicius titled Swell of ‘WWIII’ Red Herrings Aims to Drown Out Mounting Russian Success and the other, Carina Malatesta’s article, Truce or Surrender?, talked about the recent peace agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

How can we stop these wars and prevent future senseless military acts of aggression? We need to strategize about this.

G7 countries have a population of about 780 million people (or almost 10% of the world population) and comprise about 30% of world GDP.

If you lived in a country that wasn’t part of the G7, how might it feel to know some stupid story about your country might be made up, believed by many and used to justify bombing it back to the stone age? Like the non-existent weapons of mass destruction Iraq was accused of, or the need to bring feminism to Afghanistan by gunpoint, or the claim that Libya’s Gaddafi was crazy, all to justify waging war against these countries. Many in Africa say Gaddafi was the greatest leader that continent ever had. These are just a few of the many examples of western interference, and their devastating consequences.

If you were a non western nation having witnessed this, what would you think of an international organization whose stated principles were things like:

full respect for the economic sovereignty of Member States

commitment to international law

openness, sharing of information and consensus in decision-making

recognition of the multipolar nature of the international economic and financial system

These are some of the principles listed in the Strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership 2025.

Many who make up the global majority are flocking to BRICS, as it develops its own financial and trading systems, and provides mutual defence and support. The BRICS countries overtook the G7 countries share of the world's total gross domestic product (GDP) in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) in 2018. By 2024, the difference had increased even further. The BRICS now holds a total 35 percent of the world's GDP. Making up 45% of the global population, it’s a threat to the western economy as we know it. It excludes no one, but those joining must commit to those values.

So not only is the west losing these two proxy wars, but its monetary and trading systems are being overtaken by countries it had formerly exploited. The west is being forced to learn to treat other countries fairly, and is putting up one hell of a fight.

Where does that leave us, the people living in the west? I don’t know, but I think we need to learn how to build community and rely on each other more as we figure this out.

This historic moment requires that we stay calm, eat well, get enough sleep, connect with others, and do whatever we can to contribute, and to make a positive impact. We need to be capable of doing what needs to be done, whatever that happens to be.

And we need to figure out how to move forward in a way that’s fair, peaceful and in a way that truly reflects what we want to bring about in the world.

It’s solidarity that will get us through these crazy times. I hope we can support each other and learn to ask for support when we need it.

And, since it’s that time of year, here’s wishing all who celebrate Thanksgiving a happy one, complete with good food, good company, comfort and warmth. I hope we’ll also be thankful for understanding the context of the global and societal situation we face, so that we can properly address it.

Here’s to looking our outmoded colonialist attitudes squarely in the eye, and committing to doing everything we can to stop the genocide in Gaza, stop wars everywhere, and demanding that our governments compensate those whose lives they’ve shattered, inside our countries and out.

Together we need to find ways to transform our crumbling societies into places of care and healing where we can all thrive, and where globally we are worthy players in a world that lives in peace and reciprocity.

This article from Common Dreams discusses how some aboriginal people feel about Thanksgiving and tie it in with what’s going on in Gaza: so fitting for these times.

Why do western governments spend hundreds of billions on wars when there’s so much else this money should be used for: environmental restoration, housing, social safety nets, health and education? Our interests aren’t being represented nor our needs being addressed. And we need to figure out what to do about it.

Let’s seize our power together, and be galvanized in our resistance.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/