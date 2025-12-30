Let’s suppose that we manage to stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza, that we stop the western world’s aggression against other nations, that we implement a Green New Deal for all people, and that we all achieve a better life.

Our ancestors achieved something sort of like this after World War II, although not for everyone. But from that place created by the New Deal, look at the state we’ve descended into: genocide, lawlessness, austerity, concentration of wealth, and senseless wars.

I’ve been paying attention to geopolitical issues more closely for the past couple of years, and to me, Israel and the western nations that support it remind me of a jenga tower. Many in the west are hungry and homeless, our economies are down the tubes, militarily we’re outdated and outnumbered, and fewer people are believing the propaganda that says the west is the bringer of freedom and democracy to the rest of the world.

Maybe we’ll elect a few powerhouse politicians (If you’re in Canada, think Avi Lewis. You can join the NDP to support him here). Maybe we have some surprise successes around the world. They all add up.

And each failure in the western world is like a jenga piece being pulled out of the tower. People getting angry about the cost of living — one piece out; being harassed and called anti-semitic when we protest Israel’s genocide in Gaza — there goes another piece; stealing Russian money — one more piece gone; piracy of Venezuela’s oil — yet another piece…

Will our economies suddenly collapse with the next piece?

So what happens if Israel is defeated, and its leaders and supporters wind up on trial in the Hague? What if we manage to restore our rights, social programs, infrastructure and standards of living? What if wealth inequality is reduced, peace reigns and those who have been so severely violated are meaningfully compensated? What if people, societies and ecosystems begin to be restored and we transition to a much more sustainable future?

It would be amazing, wouldn’t it?

But how would we keep it that way? How would we ensure that future generations aren’t swindled out of what their ancestors achieved the way our generations were?

What values would need to become entrenched and inviolable in a society like this?

The first value, I think, would be community cohesion. And we’d need to strengthen it as big changes occur, and immediately afterwards too. Preparing ourselves and our communities for the collapse is the first thing we’d have to do. If markets fell, wars were lost, and governments were overthrown, the rest of us would need food, shelter, education and medical attention. How would we do this? By working together and supporting each other.

Next, we’d need cohesion among progressive forces. Enough infighting — let’s agree that all of our issues matter, but that we each have our chosen priorities. And then let’s support each other. Look at these great examples from this excellent article The Iraqi Left at a Crossroads by Rezgar Akwari:

Here it is useful to learn from global experiences that worked on the idea of a unified leftist framework, not as readymade recipes, but as organizational and practical lessons open to critical benefit, showing how managing differences and working around common ground can become a major source of strength. • In Denmark, the Red Green Alliance was formed in 1989 to unify the left by merging three Marxist parties with a broad base of independents. The striking and inspiring fact is that none of these parties had parliamentary representation before unification and were unable individually to pass the electoral threshold. Through unity and flexible organization based on branches and networks rather than heavy bureaucracy, they broke this blockade and became a relatively influential parliamentary force, repeatedly winning first place in Copenhagen. In recent municipal elections, they strengthened their position as the fifth largest party nationally with 7.1 percent of the vote, proving that unity of parliamentary zeros can produce a significant force when will and tools exist. • In Germany, Die Linke was founded in 2007 through the merger of two main currents from East and West, achieving a historic unification that doubled parliamentary results and unified a large segment of the electoral and social left under one framework, despite complex internal contradictions. • In Portugal, the Left Bloc was formed in 1999 through the merger of several left currents. It represents a model that preserves the intellectual and organizational independence of founding currents within a broader structure with a shared electoral goal, allowing it to enhance bargaining power and enter government formation through parliamentary support for the first time. • In Spain, Podemos, founded in 2014, relied on digital platforms and horizontal organization to integrate activists, social movements, and intellectuals, challenging traditional party structures. This model demonstrated the left’s capacity to use modern tools to rapidly form a radical and inclusive political force, rising from nothing to the third largest parliamentary force within a few years. • In Colombia, the Historic Pact achieved an unprecedented breakthrough. It was not a fleeting electoral alliance, but a solid coalition including Marxist parties, environmental movements, feminist organizations, and forces representing Indigenous and Afro Colombian communities. The Colombian left understood that division is a gift to the right, built this framework, and succeeded in bringing Gustavo Petro to the presidency in 2022. The experience was marked by militant pragmatism, shifting discourse from complex ideological slogans to issues directly affecting people’s lives, such as climate justice, food sovereignty, and rights of marginalized groups, and using digitalization and artificial intelligence to reach youth alienated from traditional politics. • In Brazil, the Federation Brazil of Hope stands as a leading example of political tactics. After years of decline and judicial and political attacks, the Workers’ Party did not retreat into nostalgia but recognized that confronting the far right required building a broad progressive left bloc. It restored alliances with labor unions while expanding to include land movements, environmental defenders, and even sectors of the bourgeois and political center harmed by chaos. The key lesson is that the left regained power in 2022 through inclusive alliances, presenting itself as a defender of democracy and institutions, and skillfully using digital communication to break right wing dominance over social media. • In Chile, the Approve Dignity coalition, formed from a broad front of left organizations and protest movements, succeeded in bringing Gabriel Boric to power in 2021 as the youngest president in the country’s history. Yet Chile also offers a harsh lesson with the left’s loss of the presidency in December 2025, requiring critical review of mechanisms for maintaining mass trust. Nonetheless, the unified coalition structure prevented fragmentation after leaving power, enabling a solid and organized opposition. What unites these experiences is the recognition that the left can no longer act effectively as isolated parties, but as flexible coalitions capable of managing differences and linking politics with immediate social demands of manual and intellectual workers. These lessons are not transferred mechanically to Iraq, but they open a practical horizon for building a broad and unified Iraqi left framework suited to contemporary conditions.

Do people in our communities have a survival plan for this eventuality? If so, this is the time to share and implement them.

Next, we’d need to decide how we’d like to entrench systems that served the general public.

I think of things like food banks that would ensure we all had enough to eat. Maybe existing food co-ops and grocery stores could co-ordinate and take the lead.

We’d also need local currency or barter systems enabling transactions, and that could enable schools and hospitals to continue with their work.

Then we’d need to formalize these systems, and ensure that they were democratized through things like proportional representation, citizens’ councils, limits on wealth, public control over essentials like food, housing, education and health care.

How do we make sure we don’t get fooled again? How do we indelibly imprint the value of the gains we made into the consciousness of future generations? How can we teach them to see the signs of a degenerating democracy? What mechanisms need to be in place to keep money out of government and life’s essentials, and make sure critical thinking and accurate history become part of their cultural narrative?

Stories, songs, books, games, traditions — how can we put them all to good use to instil the value of the greater good, and not allow exploitation to gain a foothold? How do we warn future generations of the many and varied forms of propaganda that convinced us of what we’re now having to deconstruct in our own minds?

Recently I read the transcript and then listened to the video of Chris Hedges interviewing Anand Giridharadas about how the powerful function and how the systems they’ve created work. Understanding the points they made will give us insight into their vulnerabilities. What stood out for me was that they travel a lot, so are not beholden to land based communities, and that they ignore each other’s transgressions, even things as bad as genocide, pedophilia and war crimes. They also weaken governments, then fill the gaps left with privatized programs that are profitable for their ilk.

Future generations will need to understand how fragile peace and societal well-being are, and how a certain class of people are convinced that they deserve more at the expense of the many.

I think of sacred story telling. I think of instilling the joy of connection: to each other, to our ancestors, to our descendants, to our communities, to people of different cultures, to all living creatures.

I think of philosophies based on truth telling and caring. I think of civilizational maturity, and all that would engender. I think of the kind of culture that would keep everyone’s dignity intact.

I envision a new aesthetic that would be humble, minimalist, high quality and that would express who we are and the cultures that formed us. Of art, music, dance infused into our lives, and of shared tools, food and spaces.

With all that we have as a civilization — our collective wisdom, our know how and technology, the gifts of the land, water and all the elements that keep us alive — how do we utilize them for the common good?

How do we make “Never Again” meaningful, and not just for genocide, but for the conditions that lead to it? And how do we refuse deadening lives of meaninglessness and commodification? To people never having the chance to become their best selves through having their needs met? How do we guarantee access to a good education, and right livelihood?

How do we live in ways that are rich in story, meaning, kindness and peace based on a genuine understanding of what it means to live without them?

Our vision for the future can pull us along when we struggle in our day to day realities. I hope that together we’ll cultivate a glorious vision for a future that will compel us towards it.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

