Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
14h

We need to make sure that the Devil IsRael can never occupy the Holy lands again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
11hEdited

"Future generations will need to understand how fragile peace and societal well-being are, and how a certain class of people are convinced that they deserve more at the expense of the many. "

I think that's got to be our first step--This generation needs to "convince" a certain class of people that they do NOT deserve more at the expense of many. We need to do this quickly and we need to do it soonest. Once that obstacle to peace and well-being is out of the way, then we can work toward building a strong and egalitarian society together, confident that these elitists won't try to take back our hard-earned gains. Power to the people--not the corporate CEOs!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Diana van Eyk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture