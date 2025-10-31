Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
6h

A pleasant Samhain to all!

I haven't read *The New York Times* in ages, and I believe the last time I was in a Starbucks was 2017 or so. I also boycott *The Washington Post* (the one Bezos intends to destroy completely), and if I weren't an author almost completely dependent upon them, I'd do the same with Amazon.

Again: I also recommend TRUTHOUT, THE INTERCEPT, and COMMON DREAMS for those who seek a more progressive presentation of news -- not what our "main-stream" sources provide.

Let's keep up the fight -- against fascism in the US, and against genocide everywhere. I must add to the list, the horrible situation in Sudan (cf., RSF), where genocide has again reared its ugly face...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
Susan T's avatar
Susan T
6h

and while you are avoiding Starbucks and unsubscribing to the New York Times, be sure to avoid Indigo books like the plague that they are. Heather Reisman, the founder, sends Canadians to Israel to fight with the IOF.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diana van Eyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture