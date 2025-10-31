Feeling down because of the state of the world? Feeling like you’re in a rut? Don’t know what to do about it?

Today is the holy day of Samhain, and it marks the end of the growing season. It’s time to rest, restore and replenish. Time to let go of whatever is no longer needed, and to contemplate what is.

Commonly known as Hallowe’en, we can embrace the ancient, more adult version, and leave the trick or treating to the kids.

Maybe it’s time to shake some things loose. Ditch that subscription to the New York Times. Why pay for half truths? Or get a coffee at an independent coffee shop instead of Starbucks which supports Israel, and maybe meet some new people.

How would it feel to try on some activism, see what that’s like? I realize that in some places, this is very dangerous, but no one can tell you what to buy and what not to buy. So boycotting is always a safe bet, and a great way to get your activist feet wet. If you’re fed up with Israel’s genocide in Gaza, here’s a handy guide to let you know what products to steer clear of.

As we rest, restore and plan for the future, why not let go of the blood soaked corporations that gouge us as they support Israel’s genocide? Co-ops, independent grocery and book stores, second hand stores, consignment shops. Can you sense the different vibe they carry? Do you feel a little more alive just being in them?

And while we’re at it, why not move our money to a credit union or local bank, where the money stays in our communities instead of supporting the military industrial/fossil fuel complex like the big banks do?

If we’re looking for a new fashion statement, we can buy a keffiyeh straight from the West Bank. They’re warm, beautiful and get much needed money to Palestine. You can order one here.

Imagine the lightness of being when washing our hands of that kind of complicity. Imagine it running down the drain along with the dollars that would have gone towards supporting genocide.

And if you don’t know where to get your news, why not try some of these? You can find some of the media sources I consider trustworthy here and here.

Have you ever considered running for office? I haven’t — alas, I make a better writer than public figure. But if you have it in you, maybe it’s something to think about.

If not, you might be able to find an awesome candidate to support. Here in Canada, I rejoined the NDP in order to support Avi Lewis in his bid to be leader. Wouldn’t this guy make a great Prime Minister? I think so. And here’s what he has to say about Israel.

It’s the time of year to care for ourselves, let go of what’s no longer of value, and to envision something better. And the future we can create together can be much, much better.

And to be inspired. Here are the inspiring words of a Francesca Albanese, accused of being a witch. I hope we can all help her cast the spell she articulates so well.

It’s time to relax and spend some time with others.

Why are we alive? If it’s not to help the world become a better place, I don’t know what else it could be.

Let’s revel in that aliveness together.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.