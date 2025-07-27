A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

I’ve put off writing a post like this for a number of reasons. For one, sharing my personal eccentricities makes me feel pretty vulnerable. Also, as a working class person, giving advice just isn’t my thing. Internalized oppression? Something like that, maybe.

I’m not a preachy person, and lifestyle choices are so personal. So, please, don’t take this post as being too prescriptive. But if anything speaks to you, maybe let it be the spark that opens up a new possibility.

What inspired this bit of writing was a post by Robert Blake, who wrote a poem about our complicity in our societal ills. I’ve worked hard to make my lifestyle non-complicit in as many ways as possible over the years. It’s not perfect, but I live pretty lightly, and quite ethically.

A few natural tendencies that make it easier: I consider money to be a form of power that we should use mindfully, and am naturally very frugal. I also have a good eye for quality. I love to cook and my approach to cooking is experimental. Advertising and even most movies put me off, so I’m not exposed to a lot of marketing. And as a long time activist, much of my life is dedicated towards helping the world to be a more peaceful, healed place. I’d like to see a world where everyone’s physical needs are met, as well as our needs for dignity, care and safety.

And it disturbs me that here in the west our leaders are beating the drums of war and austerity, and are complicit in genocide. It’s upsetting that so many of us are propagandized to the point where this makes some kind of sense.

So here are some of the things I’ve done and continue to do:

I’ve been vegan for decades, and that in itself benefits our health, the environment, animals and workers.

What motivated me was a film I saw many years ago. It also affected three of my friends the same way, and we’re all still vegan decades later. If you choose to watch The Animals Film, please make sure you’re with someone else. It’s devastating.

It’s interesting that many working class social justice types and more middle class environmentalists both view veganism with suspicion, although that seems to be changing. This negative view is not surprising considering the way it’s portrayed in movies: either the flaky poorly nourished hippy or the uptight judgmental snob tropes seem to dominate.

But neither of those portrayals are accurate. The vegans in movies I’ve seen have mostly been white, but according to this article written in 2020, 8% of black Americans are strict vegans or vegetarians, compared to just 3% of the general population. When I googled to get these percentages, the first article I saw was Veganism is a white privilege diet, which was based on a poll of reddit readers. I can’t help but wonder if that’s more of a reflection of that publication’s readership. And I also wonder if this idea affirms the media portrayal of vegans. If you’re curious, this article gives percentages of vegans around the world in 2025.

People often compliment me on how delicious the food I prepare is. There is no need to sacrifice flavour when cooking vegan dishes. And veganism has many health benefits. If done properly, it’s also a money saver. For me, it’s been a great choice. I’ve never looked back, and love the food I eat.

Next, I don’t drive. Long story short: I learned to drive in a big car in rush hour Vancouver traffic, and loathed the experience. Then I moved to a walkable city where I didn’t need a car. From then on, I lived close to town where ever I was so I could walk to work or to go shopping. And if I went somewhere with someone else in their car, I would offer gas money and bring food.

Not driving saves me a lot of money and the walking and backpacking keep me in shape. It’s one less vehicle on the road, and I get to know neighbours and enjoy the scenery. Now that I live rurally, I ride my e-bike to get around, and enjoy my trips to town on public transit.

Buying second hand is another fun choice. It’s like a treasure hunt. I have everything I need, so if I buy something it has to be very nice. I often luck out in the dollar room in one of the local second hand stores. Recently, I bought a lovely dress and my new favourite pair of pants there. I have a good eye, and people who see me sometimes suspect that I’m rich. Nope. I just like previously used quality items at a good price. And free boxes are a joy! I rifle through them and occasionally put out a free box myself. Almost all of my furnishings are secondhand, free or repurposed, and my living space is comfortable, inviting and beautiful. I can’t imagine spending big bucks on — well, almost anything.

The past few years, I’ve been wildcrafting which gives me free, nutritious food. Dandelion greens are so abundant, and make a wonderful addition to all kinds of dishes. I have some of these greens for breakfast with tempeh and broccoli every morning. All parts of the dandelion are edible and nutritious, but the greens should be avoided if you’re taking blood thinning medications. I also eat sorrel, lambs quarters, plantain and Shasta daisy leaves. It makes sense to me that something growing in the wild is hardy and healthful, and it gives us one more way of being less dependent on our economic system. If this sounds tempting, just be sure to wildcraft in an area that hasn’t been sprayed with pesticides, and be sure you know your plants, since eating the wrong one can be fatal.

I’ve also been making my own cleaning and personal care products, including laundry soap, tooth paste and shampoo. The ingredients are simple and inexpensive, and I no longer have to buy over priced plastic bottles containing mysterious ingredients that might be harmful. In the past year or so, shampoos smell so bad, it’s hard to imagine buying them. Doing this isn’t just fun, but it saves money and diminishes the profits of the corporations that manufacture them.

For me, these lifestyle choices are enjoyable and subversive. They save money and unplug me from a system that doesn’t support my values. I feel more connected with my surroundings when I make or procure things in interesting ways, and can afford things like a keffiyeh, organically grown in season produce and the occasional splurge. They also feel deliciously mischievous.

They all benefit my health, and for me staying healthy is an essential aspect of activism. Burnout means we’re out of commission, and in this moment we can’t afford to not show up.

I hope some of these things speak to you. If you’d like recipes or more information about any of them, please let me know. I’m happy to share.

And thanks for indulging me as I let you know about what might seem a little crazy to many. I like to think of them as some of the tools of the termite eating away at a rotten system from within.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/