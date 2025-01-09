The people in my life are from all different backgrounds. But they have a few things in common: they’re kind, caring, helpful people who want to do the right thing.

We usually don’t discuss values much, but sometimes we share tidbits of wisdom from our various philosophical or wisdom traditions, often in the context of issues we’re grappling with.

And I always find these tidbits interesting. It’s like looking into a prism, and seeing all different shades of philosophical teachings that help to guide us through the many challenges we collectively face.

These days, I’m less interested in ideas and more interested in what the talk looks like when it’s walked.

And if the walk doesn’t look so good, maybe we need some new talk. Or maybe the talk needs a different interpretation or application.

When relationships come before ideology, it sets the table to share the ideas that motivate us. When we create trust, and a caring bond, there’s genuine interest in what makes each other tick. How did they get to be so patient? What makes them a kind and caring human being? What are the stories that animate them as they go through life in a peaceful, courteous and helpful manner? I really want to know.

And there are so many different ways of saying similar things, each one a slightly different invitation to our consciousness and imagination.

I’ve heard beautiful stories from a huge variety of belief systems.

So if you want your ideas to be heard and valued, make sure they’re helping you to be a good person. People want to know what makes us tick when we live our lives in ways that are meaningful, and that contribute to the benefit of all.

Walk the talk, and make sure what you’re talking is worth walking.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/