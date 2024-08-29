Does anyone else struggle with staying calm and relaxed these days?

At the junction between environmental activism, advocating for Palestine and social justice, and the desire to help the healing process along, I’m tired. In this profound historic moment, and amidst the frenzy of things to do, it’s hard to maintain my equilibrium sometimes.

I’m feeling a need to make space for things that help me to stay grounded and be effective.

Here are some of the things I’m making space for in my life.

Hopefully, some of these things will help others as well, and I encourage you to share what’s working for you during this incredibly stressful moment in time.

Pauses between tasks

Taking a few breaths or a cup of tea helps me to regroup before moving on to the next thing that needs to be done. It helps me to refresh so I can be more present for whatever I’m doing.

Setting priorities

Some things just have to wait or be skipped altogether. My sanity is worth it.

Honouring boundaries

Saying no — kindly — to one more task, acknowledging that genocide is a red line, and skipping what is non-essential all bring me more clarity. Different kinds of boundaries help me to clarify and live my values.

Things that make me happy

Singing, spending time with children, talking with friends, arranging wildflowers and eating good food nourish me, so I make time for them.

Authentic connection

Nothing is quite as validating as relating with others in a respectful, caring and honest way. We’re all learning and growing, and helping each other to peal away the layers to discover what’s true in this often confusing time.

Choosing priorities

With so much going on and limited time, I choose a few priorities and make space for uncertainty about things that are less important to me. I don’t have time to delve into everything, so I take in information and let it sit.

Contribution

Doing what needs to be done, selfless service, an attitude of giving. I’ve put this near the end since setting boundaries and priorities makes this possible.

Self-Expression

Writing, art, music, connecting with others contributes to life in a beautiful way, and is our personal offering to the world. Its intentionality keeps us out of reactive mode. Expressing our truth is our joy and our obligation to life.

***** ***** *****

I struggle with this often, and need this reminder to help me stay calm and peaceful. I hope it helps you too.

These days we need to live our lives well to be effective and keep on with our valuable work.

Take care, all.