Earlier today I listened to a recording of a Zoom call with Jack Kornfield. Thanks to Ocean Robbins of the Food Revolution Network for sharing this recording promptly after the event.

It’s title was The Art of Peace and, as I discovered, it meant a very deep and profound sense of peace, even in these crazy times we’re living in.

A friend of mine had recommended Mr. Kornfield’s writing many years ago, but I hadn’t gotten around to reading his stuff. So thought I’d take this opportunity to give him a listen.

And I was riveted.

As activists, sometimes it feels like we carry the weight of the world on our shoulders, and that’s a heavy burden.

If you’re feeling angry, scared, numb or any of the other myriad emotions these times bring about, this might help.

Sometimes activism and inner work come across as opposed to each other. Not here. He addresses the specific emotional needs of activists — of people who care about the state of the world — in a profound and moving way.

Mr. Kornfield’s website offers lots of free guided meditations and articles, and I hope you’ll check some of them out. I intend to.

As someone who cares deeply about the state of the world, as many of us do, I believe that self care is mandatory. When we address the enormity of the issues that confront us every day, we can’t afford to burn out.

The tools Mr. Kornfield offers left me feeling affirmed, nourished and replenished.

Take good care, everyone. I’m so glad that we’re on this journey together, and hope we can bring this whirling reality to a better place through our shared efforts.

Here again is the recording of The Art of Peace. Enjoy!

May peace be with you.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/