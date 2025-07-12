A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

I just listened to an interview with Francesca Albanese, the heroic UN Special Rapporteur to occupied Palestinian territories who was recently sanctioned by the USA.

No surprise here. Punishing with sanctions, although illegal under international law, is what the USA under Trump does.

While I have so much admiration for Ms. Albanese and the way she carries on because of her commitment to justice, I’m outraged that she’s continually being punished for doing what’s right.

My response is methodical: like, post to BlueSky, the only social media platform I post to, and try to learn more. More about what’s going on and what I can do.

Is this a good thing or a bad thing? In some ways it feels like a partial paralysis. It’s mechanically going through the motions and doing what I can out of habit.

But it leaves me feeling a little numb. The whole geopolitical situation right now — the ongoing genocide, the reckless trampling of international law, the unjustified war mongering: all of it is a moral injury to those of us paying attention. And dealing with it is hard.

Writing helps. Sharing the experience of learning about atrocities every damned day, even when it feels like too much, is automatic and effortless for me. I know many of us are feeling the same way, and coping in whatever way we can. This is the habitual way I cope.

Even when it doesn’t feel like much, it’s something. It’s what we’re able to do, and it affirms others who desperately want the genocide in Gaza to stop. We plug away at raising awareness.

Even though it’s methodical, it’s using our voices, it’s helping others to find out what’s going on in this highly propagandized news environment, and it’s connecting those of us who care.

I re-listened to a talk on the Electronic Intifada with Shir Hever that I found encouraging. It outlines the way Israel is extremely close to becoming a failed state. So every time we see a win on the battlefield, or an action that affects Israel, we know it’s having an impact.

Maybe methodically sharing, amplifying Palestinian voices, wearing our keffiyehs and writing posts is the best we can do right now. Even if it feels like a drop in the ocean, it’s something.

And when we stay connected by doing these things, we make ourselves available to more effective things as they arise.

I hope we have the discipline to just keep on keeping on, even if it feels methodical, even if we feel kind of numb while doing it.

And I hope we all take good care of ourselves in the process, so that when there’s something more effective we can do, we’ll be capable of doing it.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/