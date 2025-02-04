So the USA wants to slap Canada and Mexico with 25% tariffs, eh?

Here’s a thought: let’s increase the trade between Canada and Mexico, and leave the USA out of the picture.

We can call it the Mexican Maple Bilateral Trade Agreement.

It has a nice ring to it, eh?

Whatever these two countries can’t provide for each other we can import from a country other than the USA (or Israel).

China maybe? It seems to have a lot of great stuff, and the price is right. They seem much easier to get along with too. It would be nice to be able to get their EVs, more Chinese medicine, and other neat things they sell in China Towns across the country.

Let’s not think about joining BRICS quite yet. Best to leave that for when the USA implodes.

Don’t feed the trolls, they say. If Musk and fellow techies aren’t trolls I don’t know what are, but I’ve followed this not feeding the trolls advice ever since getting onto social media (even though it didn’t prevent me from being kicked off of Facebook and X twitter).

When people or countries treat you unreasonably, I think ignoring them is perfectly legitimate. We have to make a few exceptions, like the American Substack writers we pay. I highly value the voices of the ones I support financially.

If you’re in Mexico, I hope you’ll find ways of incorporating maple syrup into your diets. And here in Canada, let’s develop even more of a taste for Mexican food. Here are five Mexican food recipes I was just emailed today.

What else can our countries exchange? Let’s talk about this over tacos in Canada, and pancakes with maple syrup in Mexico.

Oh, and let’s not forget to slap on a 30% tariff on American goods. The additional 5% is just because.

So let’s not sweat this stuff. Crack open those Mexican cookbooks, Canadians! And, Mexicans, consider importing maple syrup and other Canadian items.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:https://www.hirbawi.ps/