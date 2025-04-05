A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support makes me feel great! I so appreciate you, and am glad you enjoy my writing.

If we’re actually to fall in line with the current mainstream media narrative, there’s so much we’re expected to just give up: moral clarity is the one that stands out for me, but there’s a truckload more.

Here’s what the mainstream narrative sounds like to me:

We’re supposed to believe that what Israel is doing to Palestine isn’t genocide, even though Israel’s soldiers are shooting women and children, not allowing food into Gaza, and is destroying water systems, hospitals, schools, universities and other vital infrastructure. Even though it’s been deemed a genocide by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the United Nations.

We’re supposed to ignore initiatives like Global 195 that make it easier to bring those who are responsible for genocide to justice.

We’re supposed to turn a blind eye to the fact that journalists and health care workers in Gaza are routinely targeted and massacred by Israeli soldiers.

Here’s a segment from an article from Al Jazeera about the killing of journalists in Gaza:

More journalists have been killed in Gaza than in both world wars, the Vietnam War, the wars in Yugoslavia and the United States war in Afghanistan combined, the report published on Tuesday found.

If we live in the west, we’re expected to ignore this. It isn’t supposed to be our problem when our governments fund Israel as it commits genocide.

What about the western countries where we live? Homelessness, rising cost of living, and a new environmental disaster every week — we’re not supposed to pay attention to these things either.

We’re supposed to blame immigrants or other identifiable groups for the housing crisis, and not for the investment firms that buy up properties and charge exorbitant rents.

We’re supposed to believe the politicians who talk like they’re all for the working person, but are funded by billionaires. Look what Trump’s doing. Those who know how global finance works say that the tariffs he’s imposing on other countries will raise prices for ordinary people, while making the wealthy wealthier.

We’re supposed to believe the constant lies we’re told by our mainstream media sources. They try to convince us that Israel’s not committing genocide. We’re supposed to believe that people with the audacity to protest the killing of innocent people in Gaza are actually anti-semitic. And those crazy protesters deserve to be deported, even though the only ‘crime’ they’ve committed is expressing their opinion about genocide. Even though there are no arrest warrants, there’s no due process, and those arresting them refuse to identify themselves.

We’re supposed to believe that ‘never again’ was meant for those killed in the second world war genocide only, and now Israel is protecting itself, and is the only democracy in the region. What they’re doing isn’t considered genocide, despite the pictures of dead babies and murdered care workers we see on social media. That’s all just fake news.

And what about the violations of international law taking place with the war crimes Israel, the USA and its allies are committing in Gaza? Is international law something that should be honoured or is it now irrelevant? Should we have effective legal mechanisms to prevent things like war crimes and genocide?

If we believe the mainstream narrative we’re being fed, what does it do to our sense of reality or the kind of morality we’re grounded in? What kind of people are we turning into?

And what about those in power in the western world who are trying to convince us that Israel’s genocide in Gaza, funded and armed by the west, is OK? How did they get to be in charge? Should they be? Do they have any values?

Are we drinking their kool-aid? Take a sip, and the world looks like a world where it’s alright to massacre a group of people, and destroy their homelands so that people with lighter skin colours can take control. And that homelessness, environmental destruction and out of control costs of living are to be normalized.

If you’re not buying this, you’re probably walking down a path that’s becoming more crowded by the minute. If you’re getting news from Consortium News, the Electronic Intifada or the Grayzone — sources I’ve come to trust or if you appreciate the perspectives of Rachel Blevins and Danny Haiphong, geopolitical issues will seem a lot different.

I trust these sources because they’ve proven to be accurate over time. If sources have given misinformation in the past, I stop paying attention to them. Being lied to is bad enough on a personal level, but when it’s done on an institutional level, it becomes propaganda that attempts to get our collective permission to do things that would be otherwise be unacceptable to us.

What would it mean to have moral clarity in this bewildering moment? What if the genocide is real, Trump’s tariffs are going to make life harder, and international law is to be valued? What do we do?

I think the first thing we need to do is look at the world we’re in with clear eyes. Because we need moral clarity in this tumultuous moment. We have to get past the propaganda and gaslighting and make a concerted effort to understand our political and geopolitical situations clearly, and do our best to change course.

As Malcolm X said, “If you're not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.”

And thanks to Najwan Abdul Wahab for sharing the following excerpt from the United Nations for the International Day of Conscience. This is the essence of moral clarity. I highly recommend her Substack posts on her site called Waatlemoen.

Imagine a world where every action is guided by love, a clear sense of right and wrong, and genuine care for one another — this is the essence of a culture of peace, a vision embraced by the United Nations and global communities alike. Central to this vision is the International Day of Conscience, observed each year on 5 April, which highlights the vital role of conscience as a guiding force in achieving global peace, tolerance, and mutual respect. Established to inspire individuals and communities, the day underscores the power of ethical reflection and compassionate action in addressing today’s global challenges. It calls on societies worldwide to promote dialogue, cultivate empathy, and adopt conscientious behaviors that uphold human dignity, contribute to sustainable development, and foster peaceful coexistence among diverse cultures. Through this annual observance, the United Nations reaffirms that collective responsibility, moral awareness, and solidarity are essential foundations for building a more harmonious, fair, and inclusive world.

United Nations

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/