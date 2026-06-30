Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

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Shams's avatar
Shams
16h

Diana, moral clarity is a knife—but a knife that cuts both ways. It shows you the truth, but it also shows you how alone you can be when you see it clearly. That's the part people don't talk about. Clarity doesn't always bring company. Sometimes it brings distance. But distance is better than deception. And if it takes being the only one in the room who sees, then that's the price. Keep cutting. It's needed now more than ever.

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1 reply by Diana van Eyk
Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
12h

In the total absence of any kind of moral guidance from our so-called leaders in western society and our "Christian" institutions, it is up to individuals, more than ever before, to find and to maintain their own moral clarity.

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3 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
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