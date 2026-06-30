Moral clarity is like a knife, and do we ever need to cut through all the BS that’s being thrown at us right now.

I wonder what neoliberalism has done to us ordinary people, with its emphasis on branding, marketing and messaging. Where exactly does honesty and truth fit into this? How compromised have some of us become? Did putting our best foot forward slowly turn into outright deception?

I also wonder how the way we’ve been conditioned over the decades has affected our perceptions of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. A lot of media glossed over it, told people it was complicated, fake news or that it wasn’t as bad as people said. Or that we were antisemitic to even think such a thing.

If we were taken in, but now we’re understanding that, yes, it really is genocide, what should we do differently? After all, the fact that so many were convinced that it wasn’t a genocide, or that if we accused Israel of committing genocide we were antisemitic, allowed it to continue. And, sickeningly, it still continues.

Retracing our dawning realization, what formed our beliefs, and the excuses that we relied on to let ourselves be fooled? Were there certain media outlets that made sense to us at the time? How do we feel about them now?

To me, moral clarity begins with honesty with ourselves and with each other. It means doing our best to understand situations, whether personal or political. And it can be hard. We all have biases and blind spots.

Cutting through the junk, noise and fake news takes us to what is of real value. Living our truth, and being honest and decent brings us life’s treasures, while getting distracted by this other stuff wastes our time and energy.

I once asked someone who lived through the transition away from South Africa’s apartheid system what advice he had for people going through these kinds of times. His answer? Keep your relationships clean.

For me that implies building trust. And I think trust is the new gold: relationships built on trust, trusted news sources, trust in ourselves, our abilities, and our values.

From what I can gather, humanity is going through tectonic changes right now. It looks like the old, unipolar world is caving in, and the multipolar world is rising. And the old world that is used to getting its way won’t go down without a fight.

The western world is starting wars at every opportunity, and the multipolar world is being strategic and restrained. The western world is inundating its populations with propaganda, and we need to resist this at every step. If a country or a group is being demonized, we need to recognize that doing this is a way of deflecting the attention away from those who have been profiting from war and austerity, and onto various scapegoats instead. Fascism is always supported by the profiteers, and we need to reject it outright.

Part of moral clarity is taking care of ourselves and each other as we go through tough times. Community is what will save us if anything will; a community of all of us helping us to be our best selves.

And we need to cut through the crap in all ways, intellectually and materially. That’s how we discover what is of value: life’s necessities, honest connection with others, good food and shared resources.

And when we cut through the fake news and find out what’s really going on, it becomes easier to figure out the way forward.

To me, it seems only natural to want to cut through the overwhelm, the noise, fakery and plastic crap that we’re surrounded with. The more money poured into propagandizing us, the more I think we’ll experience this.

I hope we’ll all keep cutting until we get to a place of clarity, good health, caring relationships and right actions.

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a kufiya: https://www.kufiya.org/

Here are some tips for hard times that might come in handy.

And you can find links to news sources I trust here and here.

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A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.