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Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
2d

there is no point trying to reason with someone who is inherently racist.

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3 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
David Latin's avatar
David Latin
3d

We should be convinced by now:

There is NOTHING to negotiate!

Israel needs to give up its Nuke tech that it illegally stole from the US!

Probable huge consequences that Israel Nuking Iran will cause huge climate problems (Iran at the critical intersection for major atmospheric circulation patterns, acting as a transition zone between tropical, subtropical, and extratropical systems)!

Probable global economic collapse, perhaps slide into Depression with huge costs for all of us!!!

Luckily, Iran has 93M people and they are standing against 🇮🇱🇺🇸 instead of us. It's all in the policy paper from 2009:

WHICH PATH TO PERSIA?

Options for a New American

Strategy toward Iran - June 2009

https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf

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