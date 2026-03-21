Does anyone else find it hard to reason with people who are convinced that Trump does most things right, that Iran is evil, and that what’s happening in Gaza isn’t really a genocide?

For me it feels like there’s no room for context, values or a broader vision of the geopolitical situation.

So many of our fundamental values are being violated right now. The continued genocide in Gaza, the illegal and immoral war against Iran, and the mountain of lies that justify these are obscene. Honesty, diplomacy, fairness and peace, the desire to care for the most vulnerable among us, environmental restoration, and common decency all seem to have been thrown out the window.

And who among us doesn’t want to leave the world a better place than when we first entered it?

Every western military attack in the past few years, and many long before that, are underpinned by propaganda that misrepresents countries under fire.

These lies feel disjointed, and targeted countries are presented as evil. Western media never seems to present the other side of the story, and distorts the facts in order to justify wars. International law is applied unevenly and unfairly. While western nations violate it with near impunity, charges are trumped up against nations not favoured by the west. A recent example is the United Nations Security Council condemning Iran even though Israel and the USA started an unprovoked war by bombing Iran while peace was being negotiated.

Many have speculated that these needless military operations are based on the desire to cover up the failure of the neoliberal western order. Our social programs and institutions are hollowed out, the cost of living is skyrocketing, wealth disparity is extreme, our so-called democracies are controlled by the moneyed, and the Epstein files are showing us the real values of those who control our systems. And on national and personal levels in the west, we’re up to our eyeballs in debt.

As well, the powerful of the west are terrified of the growing power of BRICS nations. Russia, China and other countries of the global majority are collaborating to create an organization where countries interactions are based on peace, win-win and non-interventionist relationships, respect for international law, and mutual support.

Wars further wealth disparity while killing military personnel from our countries, and innocent people in countries that have been demonized by the mostly bought media.

And what are powerful people who have endless money and time on their hands able to do? What they’ve done in the western world for decades: rig the system to provide them with more money and power. Things like privatization, deregulation, endless wars, lobbyists to further their interests, and buying up media platforms that trumpet their point of view to the rest of us are some of their tools.

This is the Epstein class, remember. They’ve demonstrated how self-serving they are, and have shown that they have little concern for the the public well-being.

If we’re to have any kind of a future, we need to wrest power from this class.

The entirely needless war in Iran is a turning point, and it could go very badly. Or it could be the catalyst that propels us into a world where the bullying of the Epstein class is stopped.

The Iranian government has said for years that it has no desire for a nuclear weapon. It’s signed agreements to that effect, and has allowed its country to be inspected by the International Atomic Energy Agency. Twice now, they’ve negotiated with the USA for peace, and both times members of their negotiating teams and other high ranking people were assassinated during those negotiations.

The latest war against Iran was started by the USA and Israel, and Iran is no longer willing to negotiate. Considering the way the first two rounds of negotiations went, can you blame them? How do you negotiate with people who assassinate your negotiators?

With the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, prices of oil will soar, affecting everything, while the powerful of the western world profit. We will probably be plunged into an economic depression.

All of these things make this a class war.

People who get their news from mainstream sources may not be aware of the actual situation. Propaganda is powerful and all pervasive. Iran is portrayed as evil and, even though people on the streets of Iran continue to demonstrate their support for their government in record numbers, we’re told that Iranians want to overthrow it. Or we’re told that Iran might have nukes. Or that women in Iran need to be liberated, or some other fabricated excuse.

But what the USA and Israel find unforgivable about Iran is its support for the people of Gaza and its fierce independence.

My alarm bells went off in October, 2023, when Israel intensified its genocide of Gaza and the whole western world accused anyone who objected to this genocide as anti-semitic. It demonstrated how co-ordinated the powerful of the western world are. The genocide and the accusation continues to this day.

What Israel is doing to Gaza and its people is beyond horrific, and it has the support of the western ruling class. Suffering the moral injury of watching atrocities being committing on our screens day after day, and then being told that our feelings about this are actually anti-semitism is an insult to us all.

Genocide violates international law regardless of who commits it.

To quote Phillipe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General:

International law is not a menu to choose from. It applies to everyone, everywhere, without exception.

This genocide must be stopped, and Iran has had the courage to do what it can to stop it and to support the people of Gaza.

The vast majority of us are being held hostage by a small group of people who are willing to risk nuclear war to maintain their privilege, and to continue to exploit their populations and the rest of the world.

So where will this needless war started by the USA and Israel take us? They violate international law continually, and on the first day of their attack they bombed a school full of girls, killing around 170 of them. So much for wanting to liberate women.

In many ways, the direction our countries take is up to us, the people who live in the western world. We have to stop these wars, and reclaim power from those who are causing all this trouble.

Let’s face it: they’re not fit to govern. They should not be in positions of power, especially when so many are being implicated in the Epstein files.

What can we do? Everything we can to elect people to office who share our values and who we can trust to reflect them in their policies. Here in Canada, Avi Lewis is someone I trust to do that.

We have to disallow increases to military spending. That money needs to go to restoring our economies and societies, not towards killing innocent people in other countries.

We need to get money out of politics so that we have actual democracies.

And we have to source our news from trustworthy outlets. The way the news is presented to us is incoherent, but when we find sources we can trust, there’s a common, compelling and cohesive narrative, that pays attention to facts on the ground.

With the fog of war, ongoing propaganda and the concentration of news and entertainment sources in the hands of the very wealthy, our perceptions are being badly distorted.

It’s no wonder people zone out. When we can’t make sense of things we tend to disregard them and move on.

Don’t most of us want an end to genocide and needless wars? War kills and destroys the people and places we love. We can all be our best selves only in times of peace. We need peace and stability to explore our interests and contribute meaningfully to our societies. We’re so far from that right now.

To get there, we need diplomacy in the international realm, international law has to apply equally to all countries, and we need to reinvest in our societies. And ordinary people in all countries need to connect with each other and find ways of collaborating. We need to out organize the Epstein class.

People like us have the motivation to work towards a better world. We want futures for our kids and grandkids, and thriving communities and environments.

The powerful class has money, but it doesn’t have many who are motivated to fight for their cause. Who’d want to sacrifice themselves for the benefit of the Epstein class?

And these people are becoming divided, since their fortunes will also be affected by the closing of the Strait of Hormuz. They try to divide us, since solidarity is what will bind us together to make change possible, so it’s refreshing to see this class fighting amongst itself.

We need to work together despite our differences, across continents, identities and ages. Unity will get this done.

The alternative is more endless wars, poverty for those of us in the west and many other countries, and the continued enrichment of the Epstein class.

It means the continued hollowing out of our institutions and public services, inaction on environmental issues, even as natural disasters become more frequent and severe, and a bleak future for our children and grandchildren. If they even have a future. The path we’re on could end in nuclear or environmental devastation.

This is so far from a world guided by honesty, diplomacy, fairness and peace, care for the vulnerable, and common decency.

It’s time for humanity to grow up and create institutions worthy of mature adults. We can and should be so much better than this.

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

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A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.