A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

* * * * * * *

Here in Canada, and in much of the western world, we’re being led down the path of more military spending and, consequently, more austerity.

This is exactly the wrong direction we in the west should be taking.

People in western nations are struggling to get by as we helplessly watch Israel continue its genocide in Gaza, as we reach environmental tipping points, and as we listen to the irresponsible and baseless sabre rattling toward Iran and China.

Many of us are living needlessly hellish lives as food and housing become inaccessible, as we’re trying to cope with wildfires and smoke, and as we witness geopolitical insanity and the incessant horrors Israel is committing in Gaza.

Most of the military conflicts in the world right now could stop if our leaders wanted them to. But they don’t.

They want war, and they want the genocide in Gaza to continue. They want to be able to loot countries for their resources, and they want cheap labour. Including ours. Austerity does that. It makes people willing to work for peanuts out of desperation. And they want to make the lucrative profits that the military machine makes for them.

How do we stand up for peace? For ourselves? For the kind of world we want?

In most military conflicts now, western countries are the aggressors. They’re pushing for war, while those they oppose want peace. If they stopped arming Israel and Ukraine, those conflicts would end. Those wars are proxies, as described in this article by Jonathan Cook, meaning soldiers from Israel and Ukraine are dying instead of soldiers from the west.

China and Iran have no intentions of harming the west, so why all the talk of war? What exactly has either country done to threaten the west militarily?

If the west stopped military aggression, there would be no need for a golden dome. The rest of the world wants to live in peace, and so do most of the people in the western world.

We want roofs over our heads, good food, affordable education and health care, and the chance to be our best selves. And this is completely possible. We have the money and resources to achieve this standard of living for everyone in the world.

Yes, we’ve been brainwashed by algorithms, Hollywood, mainstream media and video games about the glories of war, but it’s time we gave our heads a shake. Do we really want to keep funding an industry that kills innocent people, destroys countries and causes incredible environmental damage? Our tax dollars should be going towards making life better for all of us instead.

However, greed and lust for power by the ruling class stands in the way. Their support for Israel as it commits genocide demonstrates clearly that they don’t represent the rest of us, and that they don’t have the moral authority to govern. They seem to feel so entitled and superior to everyone else that genocide for profit and power is completely acceptable to them.

Now that images of starving children are all over our devices, western politicians and media are making noises about opposing Israel’s genocide of Gaza that’s been ongoing for twenty months. Don’t believe them. Here’s just one example of their actual behaviour, this out of the UK. Western governments are still sending money and weapons and supporting Israel in numerous ways, and sheltering and defending Israeli war criminals.

Make no mistake: the push for more military spending and more austerity is a money grab by the ruling class, a looting of the public purse so they can conduct needless wars, and support a genocide that is a moral injury to anyone with a conscience.

We can’t let our leaders continue in this direction, and need to push hard against the priorities they’re setting.

And we need to take a hard look at this group of people. What gives them the right to lead the rest of us? Their priorities have nothing to do with human rights, bringing people out of poverty, improving living conditions, or finding solutions to environmental issues.

They’re not democratic, since our money corrupted governments look out for the interests of the ruling class at the expense of everyone and everything else.

And right now they’re upset because the western empire is falling. The rest of the world is sick of being exploited, manipulated, lied to and destroyed, so they’re getting organized. China has lifted its people out of poverty, and has a thriving economy — and the west perceives this as a threat.

Can any of them comprehend that success is not a crime? That they’re not entitled to destroy the rest of the world for their own advantage? Sometimes I wonder if these people live on a different planet. How have they become so soulless?

We have to wrest the power away from these people and create systems that help us and all of life to thrive. We need to nurture our relationships with each other, with other countries, and with our life support systems. All require deep healing.

How do we get to this place? How do we turn things around? I wish I knew…

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/