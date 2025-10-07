I was going to update my earlier post where I recommended a number of trustworthy geopolitical commentators, but there are so many I’ve since discovered that I thought I’d just write a new one.

As I always hammer home, it’s so important to make sure we get our news from reliable sources, especially in times of war. Most media and online spaces are controlled by a few moneyed people who are trying to convince us of things that are not always in our best interests. They want to paint a picture that shows the western world as the good guys against evil other countries.

But we have to remember that these “good guys” have been arming, funding and defending Israel as it commits genocide for the past few years. We can’t afford to believe the stories they tell us. Ultimately, they want us to convince us to be willing to support and fight in wars against these other countries.

It’s crucial that we get correct information to base our opinions on when so much is at stake.

Anyways, here are some of the sources I’ve come across whose words I really appreciate.

Recently I discovered Kernow Demo, out of the UK, who does a lot of excellent reporting and analysis of what was happening with the Global Sumud Flotilla. His pithy posts do a good job of putting things into perspective. I click on them whenever I see them.

I haven’t found many women who provide geopolitical commentary, but two of note are Katie Halper and Sabrina of the Sabby Sabs youtube channel. I’ve found their interviews and analysis incisive and informative. And a shout out to Susan Harley of Courageous Conversations who dares to discuss the hard stuff. I’m so onboard with Caitlin Johnstone and her cutting analysis of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and what we’re supposed to believe about it. Also, if satire is your thing, you’ll enjoy Laura at Normal Island.

Another I appreciate is writer Jonathan Cook. His posts are always extremely well written and on point. Chris Hedges provides detailed analyses of geopolitical issues that usually agree with.

I’ve come to appreciate Garland Nixon, whose excellent analysis and wit make learning about geopolitical issues educational and entertaining. Patrick Lawrence and Joe Lauria, both of Consortium News, are wonderful writers at this publication that won the Julian Assange Award in 2023, as well as a number of other awards. This publication features many other excellent writers as well.

JK Noh is a great source of all things China and South Asia: history, current affairs, philosophy. In this video, he chats with Carl Zha, another excellent commentator.

Scott Ritter, who is working hard to create peace between the USA and Russia, and Larry “the shirt” Johnson — he wears colourful shirts, and often his guests join him — both add important insights into the geopolitical situation. And Judge Napolitano of Judging Freedom asks excellent questions.

Nima Alkhorshid of Dialogue Works is based in Brazil. He encourages dialogue and peace, is very well informed, and asks his guests probing questions.

Dimitri Lascaris of Reason2Resist comes to us from Canada. He’s a lawyer and a former candidate for Canada’s federal Green Party, and untangles a lot of tricky geopolitical issues.

Laith Marouf is the founder of FreePalestine TV (FPTV) and reports on the ground from Lebanon and surrounding areas. His in depth knowledge of the area provides valuable insights into what’s happening on the ground in this area.

For information about Latin America and surrounding areas, I subscribe to teleSUR’s daily newsletter.

And for information about BRICS, I check the ThinkBRICS youtube channel. There are a lot of exciting developments taking place within this organization that you won’t hear about anywhere else.

I’m looking for an accurate site about African issues, since I know there’s a lot going on in the Sahel region, and many other places in Africa. Does anyone have recommendations?

There are many other good geopolitical commentators out there; my apologies to those I’ve missed.

I hope you’ll check some of these out. I’ve learned so much from these sites, and I think you will too.

The geopolitical scene is very eventful right now, especially when you know where to look.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here’s a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.