A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

* * * * * * *

Isn’t it crazy that the possibility of a decent life for every person alive, a transition to a healthy natural environment and functional societies is within our grasp? We have the everything we need to get there, yet we’re stuck in a place of war, austerity and continued pollution and devastation of nature.

Why?! More importantly, how do we bring about the shift to a more liveable and enjoyable reality?

In short, I think it takes every single one of us doing what we can to turn things around.

And there’s so much to do: raise awareness, build community, heal ourselves and nature, transition to green technologies, and generally do our bit to bring about the world we should by all rights be living in.

One of the things all of us can do is pressure our governments to end the war economy and pursue diplomatic means of solving international problems, while investing in kinder and more liveable societies.

Some things that are viewed as problems simply can’t be solved. They require a kind of evolution of those who profit from unfair and unsustainable systems.

One of the major issues that global elites are facing is the growing adoption of BRICS by the global majority. There’s an attitude of entitlement that has to be examined and ultimately discarded. And it’s so entrenched that it is close to impossible for those invested in it to change.

It’s not OK to treat people and nature as mere resources. The world can now see the genocide that group supports, and the colour revolutions and other types of interference in other countries’ affairs in order to dominate those countries.

When people are told that we have to invest more money into military spending and endure more austerity, we object. Especially when there are no countries that pose an actual military threat.

As we should. This is the wrong direction to take in this volatile historic moment. But with this volatility, comes the potential for change. We need to make sure that change is for the better.

So for the multi-millionaire and billionaire class, that’s your challenge. I know there are some of you out there, since I’ve seen some of the very wealthy say online that they want to pay higher taxes. That’s a fantastic start! What more can you do? Reduce your environmental footprint by giving up your private jet or having fewer mansions? Donate to the people in Palestine? Get together and lobby for changes that would increase social spending and infrastructure development? Find other ways to change the direction of our economy in a way that benefits all?

Countries need to look at BRICS and see if they can come to a place where they no longer feel threatened by members. Punitive sanctions will just push these countries away, and into the gentle and supportive arms of BRICS. Maybe it’s time to adopt some of their stated values: win-win relationships, non-interference in the affairs of other countries, peaceful conflict resolution, respect for international law. I’m in Canada and would love to see our country join BRICS, but with our neighbour to the south, that won’t happen any time soon.

However, there are all kinds of things the rest of us can do: we can raise awareness through writing and conversation. We can make sure we stay well informed about what’s going on in the world. The more of us who learn to understand the propaganda that justifies this insanity, the more resistance the dominant group will face.

We can also build community, so that we’re stronger in the face of increasing austerity and climate emergencies. And there are so many ways to do this.

How about a clothing swap with friends and neighbours, and then putting the leftover clothing into free boxes. Coordinate with seasonal needs, and you’ll be providing a valuable service.

Or maybe mastering the art of unplugging in a way that is beautiful and fulfilling? Become an amazing secondhand store shopper, wild crafter, restorer of old things?

Or joining groups of like-minded people. We’re so much more powerful when we work together to achieve our aims.

What about growing an amazing garden and sharing your excess produce? Or cooking and sharing exquisite vegan meals. Or maybe starting a bulk food buying group where you can buy bulk at wholesale prices with friends? I’ve done that for years, and suppliers will mail your order to you. What a great solution if you live in a food dessert! And it saves a lot of money too.

Even being a good friend, and really listening and showing up for others is fantastic. Introvert or extrovert, there are all kinds of things you can do. Not sure how you can contribute? Here’s a video about climate action that might give you some ideas. The concept outlined in it applies to any kind of action.

I believe we’ll get there, to this world where all have enough, wars end and our environment is restored. Where we can all flourish, with state of the art transit and infrastructure, and a focus on wellness and healing. Just imagine the renaissance we could experience together, and the kind of world our kids and grandkids could live in? Don’t we have an obligation to them? We can do this, and we have to do this.

But it will take all of us — or at least most of us — pulling in the same direction. There’s a role for everyone, and I can’t imagine anything more meaningful than finding and fulfilling that role.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/