Temperatures are rising, my go bag is packed, the skies are smoky. I check the BC Wildfire site every hour or two. I’m praying for rain, even though I’m not religious.

Welcome to summer, the season of terror, here in the Kootenays.

Recently Canadians elected Mark Carney as our Prime Minister. Many voted for him to keep his Conservative rival — a kind of Trump lite — out of power. Carney had been known as a level headed person and something of a climate champion.

But the policies he’s implemented aren’t much different from the Conservative leader he defeated. Environmental regulations have been gutted, he wants to invest heavily in LNG and pipelines, calling this nation building, and is increasing military spending massively. Which will mean more austerity for us.

And he’s sending a Canadian representative to a high level global meeting hosted by the Trump administration about combating political terrorism, described by experts as a crackdown on left wing movements. This meeting presented a list of suspicious entities includes New York’s mayor, Amy Goodman, the National Lawyers Guild and a number of other people and groups.

This is the context for the letter I’ve written to Prime Minister Mark Carney.

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Dear Prime Minister Carney,

I was relieved when you were elected as Canada’s Prime Minister since, like many, I was afraid of the far right ideologies of your Conservative opponent. But now I’m disappointed to see that you’re implementing many of the policies I would have expected from him.

Summertime is stressful for many Canadians with wildfires, smoke, and fears of having our homes and communities burnt down.

When you were campaigning, you came across as someone concerned about environmental issues and the well-being of people who live in Canada. The policies you’re implementing are inconsistent with that image.

Though temperatures soar, you’ve seriously reduced environmental protections, even though two communities have already been destroyed by fire in the past few weeks. You’re investing in pipelines and LNG, and calling this nation building, even as the rest of the world is embracing renewables. Investing in a sunset industry makes no sense to me.

As well, you want to increase our military spending, which will deplete the funds we need to restore our infrastructure, social safety net, and our ability to address the environmental crises Canadians are facing. Why not invest in diplomacy instead? War might be a money maker, but it causes so much death and destruction, at a time when peace and restoration are needed.

Close to 70% of Ukrainians want peace, but Europeans want war. Shouldn’t we respect the will of the Ukrainian people and stop funding this war?

As well, the illegal invasion of Iran by the USA and Israel is causing major disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz which is likely to cause a global depression. You’ve stated that you support this war.

Why are you supporting more military buildup when we’re facing so much economic uncertainty?

Canada’s only threat is from our neighbour to the south whose military can’t be outgunned. Surely, diplomacy makes a lot more sense.

I’d like to see a smaller military that is also trained in emergency response, a service that will be sorely needed.

The role of government is to look out for the well-being of its citizens, and its time Canada’s policies addressed our actual needs.

Canada’s policies should help us through these tough times. We need good jobs that focus on greening our infrastructure, homes, and public transit. We need affordable groceries and housing. We should increase taxes on large corporations and the very wealthy, and invest less in fossil fuels and expanding our military.

That’s what nation building would look like to me.

I hope you’ll consider changing direction. Isn’t it time to invest in peace, prosperity and a restored Canadian society and environment?

I look forward to your reply.

Sincerely,

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a kufiya: https://www.kufiya.org/

Here are some tips for hard times that might come in handy.

And you can find links to news sources I trust here and here.

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A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.