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Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
3d

So much for his Davos speech another Liberal fraudster! As long as we are suffering the rapture of neoliberalism the West is going to hell in a hand cart. Militarism alone is killing it and they are accessorizing it with a few other ruinous ideologies. Politicians of the West are running a backroom catering service trying to save the asses of their corporate masters. They are content to burn the house down rather than renovate... such a pitiful sociocidal choice.

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2 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
3d

That's pretty much the letter I could have written to every Democrat in the US Congress. We really are dealing with an international Epstein Class cartel which doesn't give a whit for us, our children or continued life on the planet. While I call and write my Congressional cretins 3-5 times a week on a variety of issues, I have little faith in it making a difference, though I do think some of the collapsing support for Israel and Zionism among a few Dems is related to such calls from constituents.

The ultimate issue is not between the two-party 'choice' of Dweedle Dee or Dweedle Dumb, it's the very system and corrupt architecture of the rigged Western governments. Perhaps in the coming depression from the Trump/Israel war enough people will wake up, stop the Left/Right squabbling and look up at the billionaire Epstein Class and understand THAT is where the problem is, then ACT!

Stay safe, Diana! I hope the best for you and your neighbors.

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