I had a flyer from the Draw the Line event held on September 20th, but I left it on the table of a cafe afterwards, since I don’t need the talking points.

Draw the Line was a global event demanding that our political leaders prioritize people and planet over corporate profits. I thought someone else could use the talking points more, but I’ve sent a follow up message to my Prime Minister.

And, hey, why not share it? I hope others will write to their political leaders too, and let them know what we expect of them in these crazy times.

Anyways, here’s the message I’ve sent to Prime Minister Mark Carney. And here’s his email address, in case you’re Canadian and want to send him a message too: mark.carney@parl.gc.ca.

* * * * * * *

Dear Prime Minister Carney,

For the first time in my life, I voted for your party during the last federal election.

My reasons weren’t noble. Like many others, I wanted to keep a more right wing government from winning, and the Liberal Party was the only party that had a chance of beating them. And in my riding, the Conservatives won anyways.

The Liberal candidate I voted for is a wonderful woman. She ran for the Liberals for reasons that were similar to my reasons for voting for your party. Unfortunately, she lost but, fortunately, Canada kept the Conservatives from winning.

At one point, she spoke to someone who grew up with you. They said you were a really nice guy, and very smart. And I understand that you’re an economist.

As a smart, really nice guy, and an economist, doesn’t taking our country on a path to more austerity and more investment in the war machine seem out of whack?

It might make some kind of economic sense, but people can’t afford this, nor can our societies or our ailing planet.

Shouldn’t economics benefit all of those things?

I appreciate your efforts to distance Canada from the USA after the tariffs and everything else going on there, and your efforts to get Canadians trading with each other and with other countries more.

But let’s take things a step further, and look at the big picture.

We need peace right now. We need good jobs, and there’s so much work to do. The people in Ukraine want peace, and so do the people in Gaza, Russia, and almost everywhere in the world.

We’re reaching environmental tipping points, and more war could push us over the edge. War is devastating to the environment.

As an economist, what does a successful peace time economy look like and how do we get there?

Because that’s what we need. We need truly sustainable industries, good jobs, housing for all, re-invigorated democracies, and diplomacy between countries.

Isn’t it insane that just saying these things in the context of these times makes me sound like a left wing lunatic? Really, it’s these times that are crazy.

I appreciate your recognition of the Palestinian state. It’s not enough, though. We need to sanction Israel, and do all we can to stop the genocide. Witnessing atrocities to Palestinian people, including children, is a moral injury to us all. And is unimaginably devastating for them.

Every week I demonstrate in support of Gaza, and our little group gets more honks, thumbs up and waves than the very few people who react negatively. The ratio is about 100 to one. I can’t help but wonder what this says about our democracy when government policy is so different from what I see on the ground. Please do everything you can to stop this ongoing horror.

I hope as Prime Minister, you’ll bring in proportional representation, and do other things to make Canada more democratic. The direction this country is taking is contrary to the wishes of almost everyone I know.

How can you make sure the real needs of the citizens you represent are met? Can we take the money that we’re committing to NATO out of that budget line and put it into environmental and societal restoration? That would solve so many problems right there. And NATO has become a belligerent force in the world. It’s sorely outdated.

And can we stop investing in untested things like geo-engineering, and instead make tested and affordable technologies like wind and solar and battery storage more accessible to people and our communities? Can we invest in green, state of the art public transit? That would do so much to connect Canadians, and would get a lot of cars off the road.

We need economics for the new millennium we’ve entered, and the way we allocate funds now is out of date. There are so many great ideas that would bring us forward: a guaranteed and liveable annual income for all, Doughnut economics where societal and planetary boundaries are honoured, investing in our social safety nets and restorative justice to keep our societies healthy are just a few of the things we could do.

I’m appealing to you as one human being to another. This is what I envision for Canada, and for the world. And for a liveable future.

In these times that are spiralling out of control, I hope you’ll use the power that Canadians have entrusted to you to do right by this country.

Peace, democracy, social harmony, fairness and diplomacy between countries is what the world needs. Canada should take the lead.

Sincerely,

Diana van Eyk

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here’s a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.