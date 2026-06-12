Nearly three years ago, I decided to start a blog on Substack. I thought it would be fun to share my big ideas, and the platform was free, so why not, right?

Then October 7, 2023, came along, and the extent of Israel’s genocidal intent soon became clear. And very soon after that, the whole western world announced that condemning Israel for its genocide amounted to anti-semitism.

What?! Genocide is genocide no matter who is committing it. I’ve never had anything against Jewish people, and this western chorus came as a rupture to my sense of morality. Truly, watching the every day horrors of what Israel was doing and continues to do to Gaza, and now to the West Bank and Lebanon, is a moral injury to all who pay attention.

The western world had up to that point committed enough atrocities so that I wasn’t completely disillusioned, but this was over the top. And I was already somewhat familiar with geopolitical issues.

Consortium News, which won the Julian Assange Award in 2023 among others, has been my go to international news source since before Robert Perry, its founder, died in 2018. Also, my brother and I discussed geopolitics a lot before he died two Januaries ago, and I learned of some other good sources from him. I’ve listed some of them here and here. This is not a comprehensive list; there are many others, many just emerging.

It’s so important to know what’s going on, and paying attention to geopolitics is a perspective changer. My perspective has certainly changed. And so many others need to be.

If you’re trying to make sense of the war against Iran, here are the sources I trust who are from Iran and the surrounding region. Professor Marandi is a wealth of information and he helps us understand the context. Sharmine Narwani of The Cradle is brilliant, as is Laith Marouf of Free Palestine TV.

We can’t forget that the war on Iran was started by an unprovoked attack initiated by the USA and Israel, killing close to 170 girls in their first targeted strike against Iran.

But Iran has been preparing for war with the USA for many years, and it was ready to strike back militarily and economically, since it’s been demonized and threatened for many years. It knew this was coming.

Why should we care about what’s going on in a place half way around the world? Because our western dollars are funding the genocide Israel is committing, the west is providing much of Israel’s military equipment, and because the war in Iran will affect us directly.

Iran is regulating traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, and not allowing American and Israeli and allied nations ships through the strait. This means the fossil fuels and related products like fertilizer have been reduced to a trickle of what they were before the war. The planting season is almost over, and because of the lack of fertilizer, food shortages are expected. As well, the price of gas will dramatically affect prices at the pump, and skyrocketing shipping costs will make prices of everything soar.

Many are predicting that because of this, the west is heading for a major depression. I’m stocking up on dry goods as are many of my friends. It’s something to consider.

Among other things, Iran is demanding a lifting of all sanctions against it, the return of the billions of dollars in stolen money, all American military bases removed from the region and an end to Israeli and American aggression in the region.

Iran wants peace and has put forward its conditions which you can see here. As Trump vacillates between agreeing to them and bombing Iran the situation becomes ever more dire.

Once you start paying attention to geopolitics, it’s easy to get hooked. We start to see that we’re living in a point in time that is historic, terrifying and that feels like an action/adventure movie.

But this is real life. Geopolitically, we’re in the midst of a tectonic shift. TINA (There Is No Alternative), the phrase popularized by Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s, resulted in runaway neoliberalism. The emphasis on the free market, deregulation and privatization gutted our societies, funnelled public funds to the rich and away from the public purse, and devastated our environment and social safety nets. This left our countries depleted and in debt, and exported our jobs to places with lower labour and environmental standards. And we’re at the end of that line.

Those who profited from this are scratching their heads trying to figure out what to do, and all they can think of is endless war. And, let’s not forget, war is not just waged against other countries; it’s waged against the working class. A very few profit, while young people in our countries kill young people in other countries.

Add to all this the environmental tipping points we’re recklessly crossing and the scenario is daunting. Although we don’t hear about it, war is devastating to the environment on all levels. From the beginning of Israel’s attack on Gaza, the carbon emissions are estimated to exceed 30 million tons, and that doesn’t take into account other forms of environmental devastation of Gaza.

Watching all this unfold is like being on the Titanic while many are unaware of the fact that we’re heading towards an iceberg. As we white knuckle it through this moment we have to look after ourselves and others, and stay on the lookout for opportunities to change course.

What we’re watching is the decline of the western, unipolar world, and the rise of the global south, the multipolar world. And this isn’t just with Southeast Asia. BRICS countries are becoming a force, the Sahel region of Africa is claiming its autonomy and shedding its colonial past, and South and Central America have important pockets of resistance.

One of the first things I learned on my geopolitical adventure was how deeply propagandized so many around me were, and how I was too. I’ve always been a skeptic, so unless I’m knowledgeable about a subject, my internal jury is out by default. Still, there’s so much that we’re misled about.

Those who give us accurate information are the unsung heroes of our time. Many are in danger, and some have been stripped of their rights. I think we all know about Julian Assange’s time in jail for the ‘crime’ of telling the truth. But you might not know about Professor Marandi, one of the people I trust to give me accurate information about the situation in Iran, who has a one million dollar price on his head, put there by Israel. Or Francesca Albanese who was sanctioned by the USA for doing her job at the United Nations, and has been asked to resign for AI generated statements that she didn’t make. And there are many others like them.

What I learn from various geopolitical analysts is often left out of mainstream media or completely misrepresented. The narrative they present is consistent, even though some analysts’ conclusions vary. My views on certain politicians and countries have drastically changed. I’ve learned that people I was led to believe were villainous are not, and some who are considered heroic have extensive dark sides. It’s almost like a mirror world, yet many still believe the lies they’ve been told.

And the many truth tellers online come in all genders, classes and races, and treat each other respectfully. Watching the dynamics between them gives me hope that people of all backgrounds can connect in a kind and meaningful way.

I was aware of the apartheid nature of Israel towards Palestine, because of a friend who got involved with the pro Palestine movement decades ago, but had no idea about the extent of its brutality. Or the huge amount of support Israel receives from western countries including Canada, where I live.

As I learn more about geopolitics, I see how much overlap there is between western governments. Their policies, their interconnectedness and their attitudes are strikingly similar, and most of their leaders support Israel’s genocide while their populations don’t.

There are some terms I’ve become more familiar with too:

false flag - A false flag is intentional misrepresentation, especially a covert political or military operation carried out to appear as if it was undertaken by another party.

fifth column - a group of people who act traitorously and subversively out of a secret sympathy with an enemy of their country.

colour revolution - any Western-supported attempt to incite regime change through grassroots mobilisation, regardless of local conditions.

proxy war - a war where two powers use third parties as a supplement to, or a substitute for fighting each other directly.

deep state - that part of the federal bureaucracy whose members are regarded as following their own agenda, in opposition to that of the current administration.

counterinsurgency - a program or an act of combating guerrilla warfare and subversion.

unipolar world - the distribution of power in which only one state dominates the economic, social, cultural, and military influence over the globe.

multipolar world - a global system where multiple countries or regions hold significant power and influence, rather than being dominated by a single superpower or a few dominant states.

glass palace - symbolizes the wealth of the ruling class, and—with its crystal walls serving as mirrors—the eye of the public constantly focused on its royal rulers, even when they’re sheltered behind a fort of huge teakwood posts. While those walls could and do shelter its occupants, they can shatter; thus, the glass palace also signifies the ruler’s fragile hold on power.

Orientalism - the way Western cultures perceive and represent Eastern societies, often characterized by stereotypes and a sense of superiority.

supremacist - someone who believes that a particular type or group of people should lead or have control over other types or groups of people because they believe they are better.

keffiyeh - headdress typically made of cotton and traditionally worn by men in parts of the Middle East. The black-and-white checkered keffiyeh, which represents the Palestinian liberation movement, is also worn to convey political sentiments.

double tap strike - first strike is intended to kill an individual or individuals, the second to kill any rescue workers who come to help.

These definitions give an idea of some of the dirty tricks used in wars, and some of the concepts behind them.

In the last few years, the Epstein files have come to light, and they show us a large part of the picture of Israel’s influence on western countries, since it’s very likely that Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent. The horrors these files reveal seem to be a reflection of the many of the atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians.

It’s frightening to me that most of our political leaders are quietly supportive of Israel, even as it commits genocide and every war crime imaginable. The disconnect between the attitudes of western leaders and those of ordinary people is striking. Many leaders take performative actions while secretly supporting Israel until the public demands change.

Israel and the Ukraine have many commonalities and ideological alignments, and in some ways that’s not surprising. The wars they’re involved in are similar. Both countries are backed by the west which ignores the security concerns of its adversaries, and both have histories that they’d rather people not know about.

The geopolitical landscape is changing: the old world is falling and the multipolar world is rising. And we in the west have to decide where we fit into all of this. Most of us have more in common with regular people everywhere than with the people who are committing and supporting genocide, and who are listed in the Epstein files. How do we find global solidarity with everyone who wants a future where we all can thrive?

I’m left with the feeling of how precarious our situation is, and how amazing it feels to be alive in this momentous time. It seems to intensify my ability to see beauty and wonder. That, in turn, nourishes me, and inspires me to continue to do what I can to change things for the better.

Within this crisis there is opportunity. And this article from the David Suzuki Foundation just landed in my inbox. Here is an excerpt:

The magnitude of this “system disequilibrium,” as Canadian author, social scientist and Cascade Institute executive director Thomas Homer-Dixon calls it, can cause a sense of hopelessness, but it is resolvable — with major changes in the ways we conduct ourselves on this small planet. That’s the message of a comprehensive new study. The World Inequality Lab’s “Global Justice Report: A Plan for Equality & Prosperity Within Planetary Boundaries” — by 45 authors using databases compiled by more than 200 researchers from around the world — states that “it is possible to reconcile planetary habitability and high well-being for all, but only if the transformation rests on three pillars simultaneously.”

When things are moving so quickly, when there is so much at stake, our chances might be better than we think. I’m noticing that people are pushing back hard these days.

People are voting for people who have truly progressive platforms (I hope people around the world borrow from Avi Lewis’s) that would make life affordable, names the genocide for what it is, demands peace, addresses wealth inequality, and supports transformative environmental and social policies.

People are speaking out despite the risks. We’re sharing food, setting up formal and informal support networks, and becoming aware of what’s really going on in the world.

This precarious moment demands that we stay informed, and do all we can to make the changes we need. The more we take meaningful action, the more energized we become as we flex our agency and use it for the greater good.

We are all Palestinians now, and we all need liberation from the death trap we call our present day reality. And we need a deep systems transformation that will stop the killing, hunger, homelessness and devastation that our systems create.

We all deserve better, and that starts with the liberation of Palestine.

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

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