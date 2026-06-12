Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

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Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
16hEdited

Anyone who wasn't had their eyes opened wide, their illusions shattered, their boats rocked, their world shaken, their fricking minds blown, their stomach turned, their hearts broken by 1. what has been going on in Ukraine, Gaza, the West Bank, Venezuela, Cuba, Lebanon and now Iran (have I missed anywhere else) and 2. the West's disgusting, immoral and hypocritical actions or inaction has not been living in the real world, and probably still isn't!

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Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
15h

An excellent piece, Diana, to which I shall add three quick notes:

(1) "Deep state": I believe there IS a "deep state" and Trump & Company are part of it. The definition you provided is thus subject to some variation. I prefer to think in terms of a group of people who operate behind the scenes on their own agenda, notwithstanding the nation's best interests.

(2) This segues to one of your other points: "As Trump vacillates between agreeing to them and bombing Iran the situation becomes ever more dire." This is true, but it also becomes more PROFITABLE. Trump lets his cronies and family members know what he intends ahead of time. They are thus able to go "long" or "short" on commodities (e.g., crude oil futures) and/or the stock market. For example:

Trump's overnight attacks on 9-10 June sent stocks crashing on Wednesday, and he then threatened to hit Iran "VERY HARD TONIGHT" (his capital letters). The market plunged again Thursday morning. Later the same day, however, he said we were close to a deal, and stocks rebounded. Ka-ching, ka-ching, ka-ching. For the insiders, this was like betting on a football game after the final whistle. His friends/family cashed out Thursday morning and probably went long on stocks and short on crude with their profits.

(3) According to unsubstantiated rumors, the logical corollary is coming. If any criticism of Israel is "anti-semitism," any criticism of Trump will be declared "treason," and those in the US may see such perverse depravity signed into law quite soon!

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