It’s nerve wracking trying to make sense of the world these days.

There is so much at stake politically, environmentally and societally, and we can’t afford to believe the craziness that’s being presented to us in the news.

Reality vs. Narrative? Here’s what it looks like to me.

Reality:

western governments are supporting an ongoing genocide

we’re crossing environmental tipping points resulting in wildfires, hurricanes, and other major natural disasters

the cost of living is skyrocketing

housing, which is a human right, is becoming increasingly unaffordable

our public institutions and social safety nets are failing us

the numbers of hungry and homeless are growing

instead of benefitting citizens, our tax dollars are being funnelled to the super rich and to NATO

militarily the west is breaking international law and playing nuclear roulette

reporters are being harassed, criminalized and even murdered for reporting on what is actually going on

Narrative:

we need less government, since big government is trying to control us

we must stand by Israel or else we’re anti-semitic/Putin or Iran puppets or worse

climate scientists are paid by government to convince the public that there’s a climate emergency when there isn’t one

western society is the highest achievement of humanity

immigrants, people of colour, women, people who are gender divergent and the working class are the cause of our problems

strong leaders will fix it for us and bring us back to former glory days

At least this is what I seem to be hearing lately.

Where to begin to unpack this?

To quote Naomi Klein: Conspiracy theorists are half right: they “get the facts wrong but often get the feelings right”.

Who isn’t mad, frustrated and distrustful? How can we not be?

When we hear politicians like Trump in the USA and Poilievre in Canada often the feelings they convey match ours. But when we see who is actually funding them, we know that their words won’t match their actions. When their backers are the ultra rich, you know who their policies will benefit.

And the problem with government isn’t that it exists, it’s that it’s been captured by the corporate class.

When we have large groups of people living in a country, there’s a genuine need to provide organizational support: schools, libraries, hospitals, transit systems, intergovernmental relationships and much more all require people, money, resources and co-ordination to make sure they function well for the benefit of society.

In theory, government is supposed to support the people it represents. But when a government is corporate captured, it serves the ultra rich at the expense of everyone else.

So our goal shouldn’t be to get rid of government, but to recapture it from the hands of people who are motivated by greed and who lust for power.

Here in the west, do we live in actual democracies? I vote faithfully, but have never voted for a system that leaves people hungry and homeless, and funnels our tax dollars to the wealthy and the military.

Here in Canada, our Prime Minister promised us proportional representation when he was on the campaign trail. Once elected, he changed his mind and we’re now stuck with the first past the post voting system, where the winning party usually gets all the power.

And with years of deregulation, housing is treated as an investment opportunity and not a human right.

Geopolitically, our western governments are doing what they’ve always done: exploited other countries for their resources and labour by meddling in their governments through coups, assassinations and other shady behaviours.

Only now we’re learning about these things directly from people in these countries via social media.

Many people in western society are maturing in a way that their ruling classes aren’t. Lots of us are confronting our colonialist past, and wanting to change the way we are within our societies and between other countries. We give land acknowledgments at the beginning of events, and try to understand how our countries are impacting the rest of the world. We buy fairly traded coffee and chocolate.

The global majority, formerly referred to as third world countries, have experienced our countries’ bullying for a long time.

As it turns out, they’re fed up with western leaders. They’ve had their fill of coups, assassinations, unjust wars and now an ongoing genocide supported by the USA and its allies.

Many of them are now organizing to do something about it.

And this brings us to the BRICS Summit which is taking place in Kazan, Russia. Some say this summit is as historically significant as the 1945 Bretton Woods Conference. But we won’t hear much from western mainstream media outlets about this.

The BRICS 2023 website give an idea of what this group of countries is working towards:

“One of the founding values of BRICS is the shared commitment to restructure the global political, economic, and financial architecture to be fair, balanced and representative, resting on the important pillars of multilateralism and international law.

BRICS cooperation is built on the principles of mutual respect, sovereign equality, inclusiveness, consensus and strengthened collaboration.

A reformed UN lies at the centre of a shared BRICS vision of a restructured global political, economic and financial architecture that reflects the contemporary world and is more equitable, balanced and representative.

BRICS countries seek to move towards a low-carbon development path that is inclusive and sustainable while acknowledging the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities.”

It sounds like something out of Star Trek, doesn’t it? Like maybe humanity has grown up and learned how to settle its differences fairly and peacefully, and to stop meddling in the affairs of other countries.

Back here in the west, our leaders are pretty upset about the economic implications of BRICS. So if we hear anything about it, it will not be good, at least if it’s coming from mainstream media.

BRICS is weakening the power of the American dollar, and strengthening people who have traditionally been exploited. These are seen as a devastating blow to a group of people who feel entitled to do what they’ve always done.

As citizens, what can we do to heal our countries and our societies?

Here are some thoughts.

We can take care of ourselves and each other, since we’re in a precarious historic moment. We need to be pay attention, and do what we can, for the long haul.

We can make sure genocide is our red line, and not vote for any political party that supports it. Here in Canada, both the Liberal and Conservative Parties support Israel and its genocide, and in the USA both Democrats and Republicans do as well. Here’s an earlier post of mine about this.

It’s crucial that we ensure that we’re getting accurate news. Especially during times of war, mainstream media can’t be trusted. It becomes a propaganda machine.

As Malcolm X said. “If you're not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.”

While mainstream media needs to be taken with a grain of salt, there are so many misleading misinformation rabbit holes we can go down. It’s tricky navigating the media landscape.

A good place to start is Consortium News. Last year they won a journalism award for their coverage of Julian Assange.

And we can take hope that things can change when we bring to mind the day we saw Julian Assange, after years of imprisonment, board a plane. That was a rare moment of surprise and elation, and a testament to the power of speaking out.

If you’d like to hear voices from the global majority, here are some good sources: On Substack, I read Karl Sanchez’s account Karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium where he posts translations of speeches made by leaders in Russia, China and other countries. It’s given me a much fuller sense of what these countries are up to in their own words. As well, Telesur and Al Jazeera give great information from their parts of the world.

We can boycott, speak out and write letters. We can amplify the voices of people in Gaza on social media, and we can buy and wear keffiyehs to demonstrate our support.

Right now, we need to be informed, alert and resilient. We need to support each other, listen respectfully, share information and take breaks. We need to be kind, and learn from each other.

And we have to give it all we’ve got. The future needs us to act in the best way possible.

Take care, all, and like many, I hope we can navigate this moment in a way that brings peace, harmony and restoration.

To end with another quote, this one by Aaron Bushnell, who self immolated in protest of the genocide in Gaza, “What would I do if my country was committing genocide?” The answer is, you’re doing it. Right now.”

Let’s listen to and learn from each other, and let’s collaborate and figure this out together.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/