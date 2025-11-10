Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
13h

"It’s not a lack of money that’s preventing this, it’s the fact that our governments prioritize war and profits for corporations over public well-being."

Exactly. Western governments put the profits of private corporations before the needs of the people. Until we dismantle capitalism, these are the most likely outcome of every election since politicians will always go to where the money is, alas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
Emma Lewis's avatar
Emma Lewis
14h

This is very disappointing - I suppose I had expected something more enlightened from Mr Carney fossil fuels? What is going on here!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diana van Eyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture