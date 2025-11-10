A federal budget is a clear statement that outlines the values of a government. Where it chooses to spend and where it doesn’t tells us exactly what a government’s priorities are.

In Canada, Mark Carney has just put forward a federal budget that claims to be a nation builder because it increases military spending. It also reduces the public service, supports fossil fuel development, and mostly ignores our environmental commitments.

What will those priorities look like on the ground when they’re implemented, and how can they be considered nation building?

Increased military spending, especially in today’s western world, means more money going to an industry the sole purpose of which is killing and destruction, and increasing austerity so we can pay for it. It means focusing on wars that have devastating human and environmental costs. It means pandering to Trump’s desire for more NATO spending by western countries.

And, as the western world continues to support Israel as it commits genocide militarily, financially and diplomatically, shouldn’t we rethink increased military expenditures? Gaza should be a show stopper for all of us, and have us questioning our governments’ priorities. Our news media is sugar coating something that should be unacceptable to us all. ‘Never again’ was meant for all of us.

And shouldn’t war itself be a thing of the past? Shouldn’t our leaders and civilizations have the maturity to resolve differences through diplomacy?

As to the cuts to the federal government, this might not be as desirable as some of us think.

For a big chunk of my life, I worked for government, and there is a certain amount of work that has to be done. When we cut the public service that work gets done by contracting it out.

Contracting work out is more expensive, and those who do the work are no longer unionized, so their employment is less secure. It also means that things like our collective corporate memory and skillsets go to the private sector instead of remaining in the public sector. It means that those still doing what needs to be done by government have more work to do, and are less able to provide the kind of public service people appreciate.

What about the massive fossil fuel projects supported in the budget? Funding more fossil fuel development and fewer environmental initiatives means we’re going to have more devastating weather events, and will be investing in yesterday’s economic driver.

The Stone Age didn’t end because we ran out of stones, and this equally applies to fossil fuels. The rest of the world is adopting green technologies: electric cars and buses, solar panels, battery storage, and wind turbines. So why is Canada going backwards?

What about green jobs that would restore our environment? What about investing in the technology that the rest of the world is rapidly adopting? Do we want to be staring down an empty oil barrel as the rest of the world moves on, holding the inevitable bill for a stranded asset, and reaping the environmental consequences?

I’ve been looking online for links to criticism of this budget but, although I’ve heard excellent criticisms of it recently, they are now difficult to find.

This isn’t surprising. When so much of the messaging we consume, not just online but on the radio, through Hollywood and even through video games, is owned by a few billionaires this is what we can expect. Namely, news that is biased in their favour.

We have to question the narratives we’re being fed. We need to be discerning and critical of all we’re being told right now, because austerity, war and genocide depend on our ignorance and passive acceptance.

My idea of nation building is very different from the priorities I’ve just described.

We would no longer have to tighten our belts so that we could spend more money on weapons and fossil fuel projects.

We’d reduce military spending, invest in diplomacy, people and the systems that support us. We’d put more money into education so our population would be well equipped to take on the challenges of the day.

And what would be a more perfect nation building project than an electric, affordable and reliable public transit system, connecting Canadians across the country?

What about investing in our public services like health care, daycare and all the things we rely on for our well-being?

It’s not a lack of money that’s preventing this, it’s the fact that our governments prioritize war and profits for corporations over public well-being.

I know that Mark Carney is a smart man. But does he have it in him to reassess the biases he’s been steeped in working at Goldman Sachs, and as the Governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England? That’s a lot of indoctrination to overcome.

The kind of territory this budget takes us into is a future that most of us don’t want. More unaffordable groceries and housing, more people coming home in body bags after fighting in senseless wars, more extreme weather events, more crumbling infrastructure, and fewer social supports aren’t anyone’s idea of a bright future.

This kind of budget often leads to fascism, since people become so frustrated, hopeless and stressed that they start blaming others who are often worse off than they are. Or it leads to revolution that doesn’t often treat the likes of Carney well.

The way we live in the west, which is hostile to other countries, isn’t the only option. Take a look at this short video about China, for example. It’s just a small taste of something different, but hopefully enough to whet your appetite. And it begs the question: if we’re being lied to about China, what else are we being lied to about.

If, like me, you think it would be great for Canada to join BRICS, but know that our neighbour to the south would freak out, you should give this talk a listen. It give us a clearer picture of recent Canadian political history, and explains little known details about the structure of our governing bodies. I felt validated hearing the assessment of outgoing Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, expressed here.

We need a Prime Minister with vision who cares about ordinary people and the state of our society and environment. Let’s hope that one day we’ll get someone who fits the bill. My best hope is for Avi Lewis. He understands these times, and cares about what we need. And if you’re Canadian and what he says resonates with you, I hope you’ll take out an NDP membership and support his leadership campaign.

Carney’s budget is a continuation of the neoliberal trend, the focus on military, the austerity, the neglect of environmental issues and social programs, and look at where that’s taken us. Do we really want to continue down this road?

We’re overdue for some fresh thinking that addresses our actual needs and brings us into the kind of liveable future that would benefit all of us. But we won’t get that until we elect people with the political will to enact life affirming policies. Canadians and the rest of the western world need the right kind of nation building.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my online offerings.

All my work is free except for the material I want to keep more private.