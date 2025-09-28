Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
8m

NATO is expanding because the United States is an empire that demands hegemony.

People don't matter, except to the extent they agree. If they don't, they are run over like so many skunks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diana van Eyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture