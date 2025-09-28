It surprises me that more people aren’t objecting to the proposed increase in funding of NATO by western countries.

When these are the countries funding, sending weapons to, and providing diplomatic cover for Israel as it continues its genocide, should'n’t we question their judgement?

Western countries are the ones ignoring international law, enabling colour revolutions and coups in other countries and supporting Israel’s genocide in Gaza, which has gone on now for almost two years.

Western countries have been demonizing Venezuela, China, Russia and Iraq, none of which are a threat, despite the blatant propaganda to the contrary.

The USA has been trying to get its hands on Venezuela for years. Why? It has lots of oil and its a socialist country. Nicolás Maduro won the election fairly despite what you’ve probably heard, and the drug issue is hyped up. But the American navy has murdered people in boats based on the assumption that they were running drugs, a gross violation of international law.

The case of China is even worse. It is a highly successful communist country that is outperforming western nations at almost every level. This is not a crime, even if the west sees it as a threat.

Russia has been wanting to negotiate peace since before the military operation in Ukraine even started. But let’s not forget that when Putin and Zelensky almost had a peace deal, it was Britain’s Boris Johnson that persuaded Ukraine to keep fighting. Russia has had the same security demands that it’s always had, and has never threatened to invade Europe. And people are actually believing that Russia is losing despite the reality on the ground.

Iran has a peaceful nuclear program, and is no threat to any countries in the region. It has taken pains to co-operate with the United Nations. Israel invaded Iran when they were supposed to be negotiating a peace agreement with their countries, and the USA joined in later. The Twelve Day War was ended because Israel was losing badly.

The thing these countries that are painted as a threat have in common is their involvement in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and the SCO (Shanghai Co-operation Organization). These organizations are made up of countries that have decided to collaborate with each other in peaceful, non-interventionist and fair ways, and to have security arrangements with each other. And that directly challenges the imperialist and hegemonic ambitions of the western world.

Western countries aren’t just a threat to the rest of the world, they’re a threat to the citizens of their own countries as well. The genocide in Gaza is just the tip of the iceberg. If we don’t stop it, what will happen next?

Western governments are beyond complicit. Thanks to Natalie Karneef for this document that weapons parts that are used by Israel against Gaza are manufactured in Canada. The geopolitical economic situation is changing, and it’s put the western world into a panic. And the reaction of NATO countries is putting us all at risk.

People in western countries already live with crippling austerity. The number of people living on the streets increases every year. The cost of living continues to rise leaving so many having to make choices between life’s various necessities. And every day, we experience the unbearable moral injury of the latest devastation in Gaza — people starving, or shot as they try to get food for their families. And they’re becoming less democratic, and sometimes totalitarian.

All the while the gap between rich and poor has reached levels never before seen. And the usual historic consequences: the lurch to the right, fascism and the scapegoating of people who had nothing to do with these horrible circumstances we’re having to endure.

What in hell kind of new normal are we being expected to put up with? And fund with our tax dollars with huge increases to NATO?

The money allocated to go to NATO should be invested in greening our communities, repairing our social safety nets and raising the standard of living for the rest of us. And we have to stop believing the lies that make us believe that NATO is necessary. The propaganda we’re receiving is over the top.

The neoliberal economic system of the western world, adopted by all political parties, is collapsing, and now those who have profited from it want to stimulate our economies by starting wars. This cannot be the answer to our economic woes. We should be rebuilding our economies instead. I hope you’ll listen to Jeffrey Sachs, an economist and professor, and his observations about the direction our countries are taking. I admire this man’s courage in exposing geopolitical economic realities.

Our health care and education systems need to be restored, and we need good electrified public transit systems. A guaranteed annual liveable income would help us recover from this game of economic musical chairs that leaves so many without life’s necessities. Our societies need the kind of transformation that Canada Post would experience if it were to adopt the Delivering Community Power concept.

We need to get the wealthy to pay their fair share of taxes. Getting money out of politics, proportional representation and citizens assemblies would help us to restore our democracies.

It’s time for a Green New Deal, and one that is bullet proof. We have to ensure that we don’t slide back into the current state of our woefully inadequate, unjust and unhealthy societies.

Generations from now, people will read about the genocide our countries supported and wonder how we could have let this happen. We need to tell them exactly how, so they can prevent anything like it from ever happening again.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here’s a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

