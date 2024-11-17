I’m not one to say things like this lightly but, seriously, we’re being lied to, gaslit and manipulated in a way I have never experienced.

Yes, it was easier in times past to spin things to make the west sound like what it was doing was good. With social media and world travel becoming normalized it’s harder, because now we can see for ourselves what’s going on.

I’m questioning so much these days. I’m really picky about my news sources, and refuse to waste my time on dishonest sources.

Last week’s Israeli rampage through Amsterdam has been made out by mainstream media as anti-semitism as Dutch citizens tried to protect themselves from mobs wielding pipes and lumber, tearing down Palestinian flags, chanting anti-Arab slogans, and attacking taxi drivers who looked Arab. That’s the way it’s been portrayed on mainstream media all over the western world.

But it’s not just what the news is doing, it’s what our culture is doing to our young people, and to all of us: convincing some that there’s no genocide taking place, and leaving out big parts of the geopolitical picture such as the impact BRICS is having on the global economy and politics.

The thing that worries me is how young people are moving to the right politically. People who tell me about this say that people are shamed about minor transgressions in an aggressive way from people claiming to be progressive.

Shouting people down for using wrong terminology has nothing to do with social and environmental justice. No one should be shamed for their race or gender, or told that they should feel guilty about who they are.

If we’re going to be judged by anything, it’s the values we demonstrate every day, and what we do as ordinary people. And there is so much that needs doing, and so many good people to connect with who are doing what needs doing.

However, we have massive environmental and social justice problems and we need to address them, and not move to the right because of some people’s obnoxious behaviour. I sometimes wonder if that behaviour was somehow started by people who want to sabotage progressive movements.

Moving to the right is abandoning the dire needs of this moment. And the pendulum is so far right, it’s often fascist, and fascism is a tool of those who are causing our problems.

And what was once considered the left politically has moved so far to the right, that people who want peace, fairness, environmental restoration and affordability don’t have a political home in the west.

What do we do about that?

Part of the solution is to put more energy into getting to know each other and developing respectful relationships. If you talk down to people or call out behaviour in a way that’s humiliating, please stop it. It’s driving people to the right.

I often think of how things change over time, and what I’d like to see is a rejection of the kind of woke-ism that is alienating people. Let’s face it: life’s tough right now. We all need each other’s support. I hope this shaming and calling out has had its day, and that we learn how destructive it is, and embrace genuinely progressive values in a way that compels others to join us.

To get a sense of what we as a society are up against, I hope you’ll check out the video near the end of this article. Craig Murray’s trip to Lebanon was interesting, but I found his talk with Laith Marouth so illuminating. It shows us how extensively we in the west are being gaslit, and gives us an idea of how widespread the craziness is.

At a critical juncture like this when we’re witnessing an ongoing genocide funded and armed by western nations, when we’re reaching environmental tipping points and bearing the consequences, when housing and food are unaffordable for so many and our social safety nets are in shreds, we need solidarity.

And solidarity means listening to each other, accepting each other where we’re at, providing mutual support, and being kind.

Without solidarity we won’t survive this time, and we can’t afford obnoxious behaviour.

What does it mean to achieve peace, and social and environmental justice? To me it means taking responsibility for our behaviour, developing respectful relationships, and doing our best to create cultures — locally, globally and everywhere in between — that are based on honesty, trust and taking collaborative constructive action.

The purpose of extensive dishonesty is to manipulate people. As Craig Murray says in his talk, the powerful are losing control of the narrative, and they’re panicking. How are we being manipulated? Who benefits from this? And what should we do about it?

When we answer these questions, we get a sense of what we need to do.

Take care, all. I hope we can all give and receive the support we need during these crazy times.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/