Who would have guessed?

What comes next? Maybe an offer to go on a rocket trip?

Or invitations to parties? Or maybe people will seek your opinions about things. Maybe people will make space for your thoughts at meetings. Perhaps the upper crust will stop making fun of the way you dress and talk. Maybe you’ll stop being treated like something scraped off the bottom of one of their designer shoes.

Perhaps the issues that concern the working class, like housing, affordability and health care will finally be put on the political agenda.

We might have to make a bit of an attitude adjustment. I know, for many, the feeling is mutual, but maybe we should give Elon and friends a chance.

And who knows who else’s concerns will be taken seriously? People of colour? People who don’t fit in (I mean the poor ones)? Those who are homeless? Immigrants? Muslim men?

Oops! I think that’s where the line will probably be drawn.