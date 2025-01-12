Newsflash: Elon Musk and UK Politicians Care About Working Class Girls
Yes, unbelievable, but true...well, maybe
Who would have guessed?
What comes next? Maybe an offer to go on a rocket trip?
Diana’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Or invitations to parties? Or maybe people will seek your opinions about things. Maybe people will make space for your thoughts at meetings. Perhaps the upper crust will stop making fun of the way you dress and talk. Maybe you’ll stop being treated like something scraped off the bottom of one of their designer shoes.
Perhaps the issues that concern the working class, like housing, affordability and health care will finally be put on the political agenda.
We might have to make a bit of an attitude adjustment. I know, for many, the feeling is mutual, but maybe we should give Elon and friends a chance.
And who knows who else’s concerns will be taken seriously? People of colour? People who don’t fit in (I mean the poor ones)? Those who are homeless? Immigrants? Muslim men?
Oops! I think that’s where the line will probably be drawn.
Diana’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
George Galloway noted the other day that 86% of the confirmed cases of child sexual abuse in Great Britain have been perpetrated by native-born white British men. Just a little factoid to keep handy when the haters begin spewing.
I missed that news flash. What has Elon Musk done that is caring about anybody or anything besides his own quest for money and power.