Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
18h

"These past few years, we’ve seen the values of those in charge that are usually hidden. It makes what the Epstein files reveal less surprising, and exposes the key players in a centuries old story for who they really are."

Very astute observation, Diana. I'm still amazed at how little "cover up" and "glossing over" we see nowadays from our perverted-powers-that-be. The powers-to-be at least used to pretend to care about the working classes and pretended that war was a terrible thing. Nowadays, they love to gloat over how they're getting ever richer (at the workers' expense) and they glorify war and genocide and never speak of ending it (since it's making them wealthier). Their masks are off.

Peace is truly radical in the sense of the word's deeper meaning--to be radical is to be at the "root" of things (like a "radish"). We in the West need to get back to the root of what is necessary and good for all of humanity. We need PEACE and we need it TODAY!

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Gloria J. Maloney's avatar
Gloria J. Maloney
21h

There are more ways for the parasites of the world to profit from war than from peace.

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