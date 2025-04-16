A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really makes me feel great! I so appreciate you, and am glad you enjoy my writing.

* * * * * * *

Oh, those colonialist glasses!

They turn beauty into bucks.

Comfort, peace and education?

Those glasses don’t give a f**k.

They turn our friends and allies

to competitors and foes,

and they stratify its citizens

causing white supremacy woes.

When we take off those glasses

There is love and tranquility.

They’re doing us no favours.

They’re just mean and unhealthy.

To see a world of equals,

To help the world to thrive,

When we upgrade those glasses,

We’re so glad to be alive.

Those glasses, they start wars.

They support a genocide.

They reduce all they gaze upon,

Thwart our spirits, take our pride.

Ditch those bloody glasses,

And see us all united.

We’re all so strong together

Even though we have been slighted.

Stop punching down and look

at who is causing all this grief.

It’s the people at the top

And the system that’s a thief.

Replace those blinding glasses

with the ones that see with love,

And let’s change the world together

Let’s free our inner dove.

* *. * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/