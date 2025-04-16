A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really makes me feel great! I so appreciate you, and am glad you enjoy my writing.
* * * * * * *
Diana’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Oh, those colonialist glasses!
They turn beauty into bucks.
Comfort, peace and education?
Those glasses don’t give a f**k.
They turn our friends and allies
to competitors and foes,
and they stratify its citizens
causing white supremacy woes.
When we take off those glasses
There is love and tranquility.
They’re doing us no favours.
They’re just mean and unhealthy.
To see a world of equals,
To help the world to thrive,
When we upgrade those glasses,
We’re so glad to be alive.
Those glasses, they start wars.
They support a genocide.
They reduce all they gaze upon,
Thwart our spirits, take our pride.
Ditch those bloody glasses,
And see us all united.
We’re all so strong together
Even though we have been slighted.
Stop punching down and look
at who is causing all this grief.
It’s the people at the top
And the system that’s a thief.
Replace those blinding glasses
with the ones that see with love,
And let’s change the world together
Let’s free our inner dove.
* *. * * * * *
I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.
Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1
Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en
And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/
Diana’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I don't think the non colonialist glasses necessarily see love, but I do think the colonialist glasses do all that you say and probably more. I think the non colonialist glasses see more truth especially in nature.
LOVE THIS!